What Exactly Is 'Artisan' Bread And Why Is It More Expensive?

If you love good bread, then you must have noticed that artisan bakeries are trending everywhere lately and making a powerful comeback across the globe. The reason we call it a comeback, though, is because they're actually nothing new. In fact, artisan bread dates back to ancient times. It then reemerged in the late 20th century, when people tried to push back against mass-produced food and embraced old-school baking again. Now back in the spotlight, with everyone talking about it but no one really breaking things down, it's only natural to wonder — what exactly is artisan bread?

A quick glance at the 25 common types of bread, and you'll find plenty that fall under the category. While there's no strict definition, artisan bread refers to a type of handmade bread with a short shelf life. It is furthermore sold unpackaged and best enjoyed fresh out of the oven. Prepared using traditional methods and the finest of ingredients, artisan bread stands out for being low in sugar and fat, its minimal use of additives — except for enzymes that improve dough stability and quality, and ease handling — and hydration levels tailored to fit its final shape and texture.

In addition, thanks to enzymes breaking down the gluten early in the preparation process, artisan bread is much easier on the stomach than regular bread. Yet while all of the details that make it different from regular bread might easily slip by, its hefty price tag is definitely something that will make you look twice.