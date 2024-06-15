Hidden Gems To Look Out For At Your Local Farmers Market

Nothing beats strolling through packed aisles of white tents and bursting produce displays, interspersed with gorgeous blossoms, fragrant berries, and the freshest cheeses. Many people consider visiting a farmers market as more than a shopping trip, but rather an activity in itself. Indeed, America has a long love affair with farmers markets, with the oldest one (Lancaster Central Market) dating back to the late 1800s.

Advertisement

Today, there are about 8,600 markets in the U.S. Some big cities have dozens, if not more, while small towns often have only one or two. That means there's always an opportunity to visit a farmers' market. But before you do, be sure check out these farmers market tips and tricks to make the experience more enjoyable.

Farmers markets are known to offer amazingly fresh produce, meats, cheeses, eggs, herbs, and jams. It's also a fantastic place to find great coffee, locally brewed beer and bottled wine, or kombucha. What you may not know is how many other hidden gems you can find at your average local market. Here's just a small sampling.