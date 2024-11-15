When To Pickle Vegetables Using The Hot Vs Cold Method According To An Expert

Pickling is not only a historically essential method of food preservation, it's often the process behind tangy, sour, salty flavors that can take a dish to the next level. From topping your nachos with pickled red onions to adding pickle brine to brighten up soups, there are so many creative ways to incorporate pickled veggies and their brine into your culinary arsenal. If you want to learn to pickle vegetables at home, you're in luck, as the process could hardly be simpler. There are some tricks to keep in mind, however, and step one is determining whether to use the cold or the hot method.

The basic pickling process, which is related to but different from fermentation, involves boiling an acidic vinegar concoction and pouring it over vegetables, most popularly cucumbers. A hot brine is exactly as it sounds — you pour it as soon as vinegar reaches a boil to partially cook the vegetables and introduce acidity. For a cold brine, you'll need to cool the liquid prior to pouring. There's also a method of cold brining which forgoes the liquid altogether and uses coarse salt in combination with the vegetables' natural moisture for pickling.

For more insight as to when to employ each method, Chowhound turned to an expert: Angelo Sosa, the executive chef of Kembara and Tía Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona. According to him, time of year, which affects produce's ripeness, is his guide to deciding which brining method to use when pickling foods.