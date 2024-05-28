America's Oldest Farmers' Market Dates Back To The 18th Century

Located in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the Lancaster Central Market is housed in one of the city's historic buildings. Built in 1889, the edifice stands as a testament to the market's staying power in the city. However, while this historic farmers' market has only been at its North Market Street location for 135 years, the market itself has existed longer than that.

Advertisement

Visitors typically come to the market to stock up on locally sourced food. It's also a spot where members of the public can celebrate important events, like the Strawberry Festival in June, a Harvest Breakfast in the slightly chilly days of October, and naturally, the festive spirit of the Season of Light. As people wander in and out of the vendors' stalls, they're met with an assortment of edible goods and other gifts to make these events all the merrier.

Of course, the city's residents don't need to wait for the holidays to roll around for an excuse to visit the market. Between all the specialty cheeses, sweet scoops of ice cream, fresh baked goods, and locally grown produce, plus the abundant fish and meat offerings, they have plenty of reasons to stop by. In short, with its 20,000 square feet of floor space and 13 sets of double doors, this red building constructed in the Romanesque Revival style offers refuge to those who see it as more than just a place to shop from the market's 60 or so vendors. It's nothing short of Lancaster's vibrant heart.

Advertisement