The Best Buffets In Las Vegas For Luxury Vs. Comfort Food
Las Vegas is a mecca for foodies, with everything from celebrity chef restaurants to themed dining chains and bountiful buffets. It wasn't always that way, though. There was a time when Sin City was primarily about gambling and glitzy shows. However, one savvy casino owner realized that food was a great way to entice people to stay longer and spend more money. When Beldon Katleman created the Buckaroo Buffet at El Rancho in 1946, it was an instant hit. Other casinos soon began following suit, and buffets are now an integral part of the Las Vegas dining scene.
Many would say that you haven't truly experienced Las Vegas until you've sampled at least one of the buffets on offer. But with so many to choose from, how do you know which ones are worth tucking into? It all depends on whether you want to splurge on some truly extravagant eats or opt for something more affordable and low-key. To help you plan your next feast in Las Vegas, we put together a list of the most decadent buffets, as well as some solid spreads that won't break the bank. Based on our own experiences and multiple customer reviews, these are the best buffets in Las Vegas for both luxury and comfort food.
Luxury: Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace
If you only have time for one buffet in Las Vegas and don't mind splashing out, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is the biggest and most elaborate spread in town. Spanning 25,000 square feet, the space features 10 kitchens serving a smorgasbord of dishes like snow crab legs, Korean fried chicken, slow-cooked prime rib, birria tacos, and wood-fired pizzas. For dessert, you have an array of sweet treats like tiramisu and cheesecake. Waiters cruise the room dropping off cocktails, wine, coffee, and mocktails.
The Bacchanal Buffet is utterly extravagant with prices to match. The buffet starts at $50 per person for a weekday brunch and can cost over $100 per person for a weekend brunch or dinner buffet with alcoholic beverages, tax, and tip. As one Yelp reviewer said, "It is expensive, but the choices of food are the best I've tasted of all the buffets." If you want to go all in, be sure to make a reservation or you might get turned away. Also, keep in mind that you only have 90 minutes to tackle this beast of a buffet. Plan wisely.
(866) 227-5938
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Paradise, NV 89109
Comfort Food: Garden Buffet at South Point Hotel
When it comes to budget-friendly buffets in Vegas, the Garden Buffet at South Point Hotel is one of the best. This off-Strip spot is all about classic comfort food dishes like prime rib, peel-and-eat shrimp, pasta, and barbecue pork ribs. It might not be the most elegant buffet in town, but you can't beat the prices. The buffet starts at $17.95 per person for breakfast with bottomless Bloody Marys and goes up to $50 for Seafood Night with two glasses of wine, sangria, or beer.
The Garden Buffet runs pretty much all day every day. During the week, you can fill up at the breakfast, lunch, or dinner buffets. Swing by on Friday for Seafood Night featuring prime rib. You can also indulge in the Prime Rib Dinner with peel-and-eat shrimp every evening from Saturday to Thursday and the Prime Rib & Champagne Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Pro tip: you can sign up for the South Point Player's Club for free to get discounted brunch prices. Also, know that the line-ups can be long on weekends and holidays. Weekdays are best if you want to avoid the crowds.
(702) 796-7111
9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89183
Luxury: The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas
Step past the royal palms at the entrance to the Buffet at Wynn and you'll find yourself in a colorful space with soaring ceilings and 16 different live cooking stations. Once you've settled in and placed your drink order, you can fill your plate with decadent dishes like caviar, filet mignon, sushi, and truffle pizza. It's not the cheapest buffet in town, but many say it's worth the price for the quality of the food and service.
You have two options for the Buffet at Wynn: the Daily Gourmet Brunch for $60 per person or the Daily Seafood Gourmet Dinner for $75 per person excluding tax and tip. If you want to make your buffet boozy, you can add the Endless Pour package for $33 and get free-flowing cocktails, wine, beer, or mimosas. You can also opt for the Ultimate Buffet Experience for $175, which gives you access to the full buffet, free-flow drinks, and a pound of golden crab legs served at your table. Regardless of the package you choose, you'll have two hours to eat and drink your heart out.
(702) 770-3340
Fairway Esplanade, 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Comfort Food: The Buffet at Luxor
Looking for an affordable buffet right on the Strip? Consider the Buffet at Luxor. It takes place Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $32 on weekdays and $38 on weekends. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, locals can eat for just $27. According to one customer on Yelp, "I have eaten at almost all the Vegas buffets and for value, quality, location on the strip, this place is A-Okay ... Good food at a reasonable price. It is basic, but you're not paying for something along the lines of the Wynn or Bellagio."
The buffet is located below the Luxor casino and features the same Egyptian theme. There are numerous stations where you can get omelets and eggs Benedict made-to-order, carved meats, salads, seafood, nachos, and pizza. There is also a large dessert station with pastries, cakes, and ice cream. If you want to add Bloody Marys or mimosas to your meal, you can pay $16.99 for an hour and a half of free-flow drinks. Overall, this is a solid buffet with some great food choices that won't cost you an arm and a leg.
(702) 262-4000
3900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Luxury: Wicked Spoon Buffet at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sleek and stylish, the Wicked Spoon is a chic spot for an indulgent buffet brunch. Located on the second floor of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the restaurant is spacious and features modern art and decor. The buffet includes numerous stations where you can grab everything from smoked salmon to shrimp and grits, tacos with carnitas, bone marrow with short ribs, and dim sum. There are also plenty of desserts on offer, as well as a great selection of drinks.
The Wicked Spoon Buffet costs $47 for the weekday brunch and $54 for the weekend brunch. That's not necessarily cheap, but it's less expensive than some of the other buffets on the Strip. Non-alcoholic drinks are included in the price, but if you want something stiffer, you'll have to pay extra. The Bottomless Beverage package costs $30 and includes free-flow mimosas, Bloody Marys, champagne, or Bud Light draft beer for 90 minutes. You can also grab a la carte cocktails for $18 a pop. This is another spot where you have just 90 minutes to indulge.
cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com
(702) 262-4000
3900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Comfort Food: Garden Court Buffet at Main Street Station
Styled like a grand Victorian train station, Garden Court at Main Street Station is an attractive spot to grab a buffet brunch or dinner. The dining room features high ceilings with chandeliers and stained glass throughout. There's plenty of space to spread out and numerous food stations to explore. Best of all, it's one of the more affordable buffets in town. The brunch costs $24 on weekdays and $27 on weekends, while the dinner on Friday and Saturday nights costs $33.
You'll find all the standard brunch offerings at Garden Court including scrambled eggs, sausage, and pancakes. You can also fill up your plate at the DIY salad bar, grab slices of pizza, or fuel up on hearty dishes like chicken fried steak and mac and cheese. There is also a Hawaiian station with dishes like kalua pork and shoyu chicken. The dinner buffet amps things up with meaty dishes like prime rib and barbecue beef ribs. It's not a bad deal considering the setting is nice and there are tons of tasty, comfort food dishes to choose from.
(702) 387-1896
200 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Luxury: A.Y.C.E Buffet at The Palms
The Palms offers an all-you-can-eat buffet every day of the week for both brunch and dinner. However, it's the special Lobster Dinner that most people hold out for. Held on Wednesday and Thursday nights, the dinner features as much lobster and snow crab as you can eat, along with a wide array of international dishes like jerk chicken, tacos, and seafood curry. The Lobster Dinner will set you back $80 per person, but many people say it's worth the splurge. One diner said in a Google review, "I have been to lobster buffets all over the world and this was the best."
The A.Y.C.E brunch buffet costs $43 and includes a great selection of gourmet breakfast and lunch dishes like truffled potatoes, crab legs, and charcuterie. It also includes bottomless mimosas. If you're craving dinner but the Lobster Dinner sounds a bit too steep, you can try the regular buffet dinner from Saturday to Tuesday for $47 or visit on a Friday night for the Prime Rib & Snow Crab Dinner for $53. Reservations are only required for the Lobster Dinner.
(866) 942-7777
4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Comfort Food: Market Place Buffet at Rampart Casino
If you happen to be in or around Summerlin in northwest Las Vegas and craving a decent feed, the Market Place Buffet at Rampart Casino is a good bet. The buffets take place every day of the week and range from $22 for the weekday lunch buffet to $34 for the Weekend Champagne Brunch. There are also themed dinners throughout the week that cost $33 per person. The themed dinners include the Prime Rib Dinner, Aloha Night, Deli Night, and Fiesta Night. Even better, you can add all-you-can-drink wine or beer to your meal for just $8.
One of the great things about the Market Place Buffet is it tends to get less crowded than some of the more centrally located buffets. There is also a great selection of dishes that will appeal to all tastes. Whether you're craving roast chicken, spaghetti, or chili dogs, you'll find it here. On themed nights you can also try special dishes like roasted suckling pig and matzo ball soup. That's great for anyone who wants a change from the usual buffet offerings of prime rib and seafood (although you can get those too).
(702) 507-5900
221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Luxury: Sunday Brunch Buffet at Anthony's Prime Steak & Seafood, M Resort
Ringing in at $99 per person, the Sunday Brunch Buffet at Anthony's Prime Steak & Seafood in the M Resort is the priciest buffet in Las Vegas at the time of writing. Several things place this buffet in the upper echelon. For one, the space is stunning with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the Strip. Then there is the exquisite food. Think smoked Scottish salmon, lobster bisque, beef Wellington, and roasted lobster tails.
You might wonder how this upscale buffet fares with diners and whether it's worth the spend. The truth is, many people say it's everything it's cracked up to be and more. One reviewer said in a YouTube video, "I cannot believe that this is a plate of buffet food that I'm eating right now. Usually, you would reserve items like this for some kind of high-end luxury dining experience. The fact that I'm going to be able to keep going back for more and more of this is insane." Another diner on Yelp said, "This Instagram hype was real!"
(702) 797-1000
12300 S Las Vegas Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044
Comfort Food: Clove Indian Cuisine & Bar
Not in the mood for prime rib and crab legs? Clove Indian Cuisine & Bar offers a great lunch buffet every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that features comforting curries, fragrant rice dishes, and smoky tandoor meats. Accompaniments include fluffy naan bread and cooling raita. The buffet items change regularly, but on any given day you'll find a good mix of vegan, vegetarian, and meat dishes. Some of the dishes are spicy for those who love a slow burn, while others are mild enough for even the most spice-averse diners.
You won't find any elaborate cooking stations or chaotic crowds here. Instead, the space is inviting and laid-back with a buffet bar where you can serve yourself. You can fill your plate as many times as you like for just $18.99. The restaurant also offers a la carte options, so if you're craving something that you don't see on the buffet line, you can order it off the menu. You can also order drinks like lassis, iced tea, or masala chai tea.
(702) 473-5287
7090 S Rainbow Blvd #110, Las Vegas, NV 89118
Luxury: La Cave Butler-Style Brunch at Wynn Las Vegas
While the Buffet at Wynn is an elaborate affair with interactive food stations and a vast array of food, the all-you-can-eat brunch at La Cave in Wynn is just as luxurious, but an entirely different experience. It's served butler-style, which means servers make their rounds of the room with trays of food and you can pick and choose the dishes that you want to eat. It makes for a much more intimate experience and less work for you because the food comes right to your table.
The Butler-Style Brunch at La Cave is only available on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It costs $54 per person and includes dishes like the filet mignon eggs Benedict, Snickers pancakes, and tomato mozzarella flatbread. For an extra $34, you can add bottomless libations like mimosas, sparkling wine, beer, and sangria. Like many of the buffets on this list, there is a time limit of 90 minutes, which should be sufficient for you to get in some seriously good eats. As one diner said on Yelp, "We never want for a thing, and service is always great."
wynnlasvegas.com/menus/la-cave/brunch
(702) 770-7375
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Comfort: Imperial Sushi Seafood Buffet
Many Las Vegas buffets offer seafood, but few mainly specialize in delicacies from the sea. If you're more interested in sushi, sashimi, and crab legs than carving stations and classic American comfort food, Imperial Sushi Seafood Buffet is your spot. You can opt for the lunch buffet at a very reasonable $28 per person or the $45 snow crab and lobster buffet that's on offer every weekday for dinner and all day on Saturdays and Sundays.
Imperial Sushi Seafood Buffet includes a huge array of seafood dishes ranging from sushi rolls to tempura shrimp, crab legs, and sea bass with ginger and soy. There are also items like fried chicken and ribs for those who want something other than seafood. Every time we've visited, the food has been super fresh and tasty. Here's a hot tip for making the most of your all-you-can-eat sushi buffet experience: try not to load up on heavy dishes like fried foods and rice-filled rolls first. Instead, start with some sashimi, then go for big-ticket items like lobster and crab legs.
(725) 200-3688
5845 Spring Mountain Rd Suite B11, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Luxury: The Buffet at Bellagio
The Bellagio goes all out with its brunch and dinner buffets, offering a myriad of dishes to suit all diets and tastes. It's the kind of buffet experience where you really want to pace yourself because there are crave-worthy dishes at every turn. As one Yelp reviewer said, "There is no way you could come here and not find something that you like." You can start with fresh seafood like chilled shrimp or poke, then segue into brunch dishes like eggs Benny, pancakes, and crepes. Hearty dishes include pizza, bone marrow, and ribeye steak. Be sure to save some room for the pastries, cakes, and Dole Whip.
The Buffet at Bellagio is nothing if not comprehensive and diverse. However, you'll pay a pretty penny for all those choices. The brunch buffet costs $55 per person not including alcoholic drinks. If you want to add the bottomless beverage option, it will cost an extra $29. The Seafood Dinner is only on offer Saturdays and Sundays and it costs $80 per person. As the name suggests, the Seafood Dinner includes tons of seafood options like sushi, crab legs, and oysters alongside the usual American, Asian, and Italian offerings.
(702) 693-8112
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Methodology
if you're going to go all out on a Las Vegas buffet, it helps to know which ones are worth the money and calorie splurge. To narrow down the best buffets in Las Vegas for luxury and comfort food, we drew on our own experiences, as well as customer reviews.
We considered a few different factors including the quality of the food, the variety of the dishes, and the value for money. We also took note of how comfortable and inviting the settings are and how spot-on the service is. These are the best buffets for when you want a decadent feast or a comforting, budget-friendly meal.