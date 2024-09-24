The Best Buffets In Las Vegas For Luxury Vs. Comfort Food

Las Vegas is a mecca for foodies, with everything from celebrity chef restaurants to themed dining chains and bountiful buffets. It wasn't always that way, though. There was a time when Sin City was primarily about gambling and glitzy shows. However, one savvy casino owner realized that food was a great way to entice people to stay longer and spend more money. When Beldon Katleman created the Buckaroo Buffet at El Rancho in 1946, it was an instant hit. Other casinos soon began following suit, and buffets are now an integral part of the Las Vegas dining scene.

Many would say that you haven't truly experienced Las Vegas until you've sampled at least one of the buffets on offer. But with so many to choose from, how do you know which ones are worth tucking into? It all depends on whether you want to splurge on some truly extravagant eats or opt for something more affordable and low-key. To help you plan your next feast in Las Vegas, we put together a list of the most decadent buffets, as well as some solid spreads that won't break the bank. Based on our own experiences and multiple customer reviews, these are the best buffets in Las Vegas for both luxury and comfort food.