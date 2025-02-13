The Fundamental Differences Between Craft Beer And Commercial Beer

When Fritz Maytag bought the nearly shut-down Anchor Brewing Company in 1965, the purchase loosely signified the beginning of the craft brewery movement in the United States. The revamped operation began bottling beers like porters, ales, and barleywines, all styles that were unfamiliar to Americans accustomed to light lagers.

Next would come the New Albion Brewing Company in 1976, which produced traditional European-style beers, and in the early 1980s, Sierra Nevada's Pale Ale would be one of the first American hoppy ales in the country. By 1994, there were around 500 companies in the United States making what is considered to be craft beer. But before all of these breweries sprung up, before 1965, and way back before the Industrial Revolution, all beer was essentially craft beer, because independent brewers making small productions was the standard.

Now, in the twenty-first century, what sets a craft beer apart from the commercial variety? Does it have to be made by a small team of people at an independently owned brewery? Are special ingredients required? And is anything other than a light lager considered a craft beer?