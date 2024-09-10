The Only US State Where Farmers Can Grow Hatch Chiles

Chile peppers can add a nice kick to a meal. And once you start cooking with spice, you'll discover the magic of fiery ingredients like this delicious chile oil you won't be able to live without. Of course, one of the most notable sources of the addictive piquant flavor is the Hatch chile, grown exclusively in New Mexico.

The Hatch chile can be found in red and green variants and its spice level can vary from mild to fairly intense. This is because the term "Hatch chile" refers to a range of peppers grown in the Hatch Valley, a region that hugs the Rio Grande River from Arrey, New Mexico to Tonuco Mountain. The chiles are known to give off a smoky, sweet flavor.

The chile is so beloved in its native New Mexico that there is even a festival devoted to it aptly called The Hatch Chile Festival, the first of which was held in 1971. Festival attendees can usually be seen enjoying meals based around the Hatch chile, like the red chile enchilada, and wearing clothing patterned with Hatch chiles.