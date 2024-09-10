The Only US State Where Farmers Can Grow Hatch Chiles
Chile peppers can add a nice kick to a meal. And once you start cooking with spice, you'll discover the magic of fiery ingredients like this delicious chile oil you won't be able to live without. Of course, one of the most notable sources of the addictive piquant flavor is the Hatch chile, grown exclusively in New Mexico.
The Hatch chile can be found in red and green variants and its spice level can vary from mild to fairly intense. This is because the term "Hatch chile" refers to a range of peppers grown in the Hatch Valley, a region that hugs the Rio Grande River from Arrey, New Mexico to Tonuco Mountain. The chiles are known to give off a smoky, sweet flavor.
The chile is so beloved in its native New Mexico that there is even a festival devoted to it aptly called The Hatch Chile Festival, the first of which was held in 1971. Festival attendees can usually be seen enjoying meals based around the Hatch chile, like the red chile enchilada, and wearing clothing patterned with Hatch chiles.
What it takes to grow a Hatch chile
With so much love for the Hatch chile, you might think it odd that the pepper is only grown in one U.S. state. However, there are a host of ecological reasons why New Mexico is the only place where farmers grow the chile.
For one, the Hatch Valley is filled with nutrient-rich soil that creates great conditions for growing the chile. In addition, the Hatch pepper benefits from the specific weather patterns of the valley, which is sunny during the day and cool at night. There is just nowhere else that provides the exact circumstances required of the Hatch chile to thrive.
The phenomenon of the Hatch chile being grown exclusively in the American Southwest is far from new. While it is hard to pinpoint the exact date when Hatch chiles were brought to the Americas from Spain, many accounts suggest cultivated chile peppers were introduced to what is now New Mexico in the early 1600s. With its roots so firmly planted in New Mexico, it doesn't seem like the Hatch chile pepper is going anywhere.
Dishes to cook with a Hatch chile
It may seem daunting to cook with a spicy chile pepper. After all, spicy foods are simply a no-go-zone for some folks. If that's the case for you, fear not: You can increase your spice tolerance. If you're ready to begin incorporating Hatch chiles into your cooking routine, roasting them is always a good idea. In fact, roasting Hatch chiles is a popular roadside stand practice across New Mexico and the Southwest.
For a more advanced recipe, you could consider making a classic chiles rellenos recipe. Though it is time-consuming, it is worth the labor that goes into it. For this recipe, you'll need to roast the chiles and remove their skins. The next steps involve stuffing, sealing, and battering them in whipped egg whites. Lastly, you'll choose a salsa or sauce to plate with the chiles.
Alternatively, if you're feeling inspired by the Hatch Chile Festival, you could always try out some red chile enchiladas, using hatch chiles as your pepper of choice. For red chile enchiladas, Hatch chiles will play an important role in giving the red sauce its distinctive kick. No matter how you use your New Mexican Hatch chiles, you'll enjoy their distinctive, smoky flavor.