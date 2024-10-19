Pico De Gallo Vs Salsa: Is There A Difference?

Don't neglect the power of a condiment — a freshly crafted sauce can do wonders to lift up a dish. And while there is a dizzying range of options to sample from around the world, few beat the vibrant flavors of salsa. Often made with tomatoes, onions, chili peppers, and a range of aromatics, the condiment can range from simple to incredibly complex.

The term is so expansive, it may not be apparent as to what foodstuffs fall under its umbrella. So, when you're making a dependable five-ingredient pico de gallo, know you're crafting a specific type of salsa. This particular variety belongs to a group called salsa fresca, a style that emphasizes the freshness of chopped ingredients and a short marination time. It's a wonderfully diverse condiment that's easy to assemble and melds well with many dishes.

When it comes to salsas, pico de gallo's lovable flavor is just the tip of the iceberg, though. From nut and oil varieties to creations with tropical fruit, there's lots to explore. So, when chopping up a bowl of pico de gallo to serve with tortilla chips, consider pairing the snack with another salsa, too. The more types you create, the more flavors you'll be able to enjoy.