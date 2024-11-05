Why Stone Fruits Should Be Stored At Room Temperature, But Berries Shouldn't

What should be stored in the refrigerator versus what can live on the kitchen counter can be a bit of a mystery at times. Some rules feel arbitrary and it's complicated by the fact that the recommendations are different from country to country in some cases. When it comes to fruit, sometimes it is down to preference: Do you like your apples room temperature or chilled and crisp? But when we talk about stone fruits and berries, there are some more concrete guidelines you should be considering.

Stone fruit is a fairly wide category that includes any fruit with a hard pit in the middle: peaches, nectarines, plums, cherries, to name a few. While we often want to put things in the fridge to keep them fresh, keeping stone fruits cool can actually make them worse. At temperatures below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, stone fruits can suffer from chilling injury, according to a study in the Postharvest Biology and Technology journal. This causes the fruit to dry out rather than being deliciously juicy and turns the flesh mealy and brown in spots. The cold temperature also stops the ripening process. So, if you bought an underripe peach and left it in the fridge, it would stay resolutely unripe and degrade in quality. When left on the counter, stone fruits don't suffer from chill damage and are able to ripen and develop the juices and aromas that you love them for. However, berries, which hold up better to cold temperatures, are a different story.