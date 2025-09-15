8 Vegetables To Avoid Buying During The Fall

As autumn approaches, the moment has come to trade in our summer produce. Sturdy greens or root veggies (here's your reminder that there's a difference between turnips and rutabagas), our cold weather menus earn a coziness that makes cooking so pleasurable during these months. Perhaps you're unsure what vegetables will carry over in the fall, assuming the thought ever occurred to you. You've never struggled with finding a zucchini in November — why would there be an issue now?

Availability in the produce aisle isn't always the best indication those veggies are ripe, as it turns out. "There are certain vegetables best left off your fall shopping list, as they're past their peak and won't deliver the best flavor or texture," asserts Chef Nuwan Karunarathna of Broad Table Tavern, a farm-to-table enterprise at The Inn at Swarthmore in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. Buying out of season can cost you money in the long run, too, and isn't compatible with the natural rhythms of our environment. "[Seasonal veggies] taste better, they're more affordable, and naturally have a lighter carbon footprint," comments Matthew McClure, the executive chef presiding over the Woodstock Inn & Resort in Woodstock, Vermont.

Whether you've been disappointed by starchy peas, or wonder about the corn cobs still kicking at Christmas, knowing what to avoid at the supermarket can be the first step. With help from the experts, read for the 8 vegetables you should avoid in the fall.