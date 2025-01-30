Turnips Vs Rutabagas: What's The Difference Between The Two?

Despite some of their visual similarities, it's very easy to distinguish turnips from rutabagas if you take a closer look. Turnips are much smaller than rutabagas and are actually considered past their prime once they reach a diameter of more than about three inches. The part of the turnip bulb closest to the stalk is usually purple, with a white underside brighter than that of a rutabaga. Additionally, turnip stalks are a lighter, more vibrant green than rutabaga stalks. Turnips are also often mistaken for kohlrabi, but there are differences between those vegetables as well.

In terms of taste, turnips mostly have the neutral, fresh, slightly bitter taste of cabbage, with a hint of spiciness similar to a radish. A good quality turnip should be completely edible, which means you don't have to peel it before digging in — just be sure to give it a good rinse first to remove any dirt. Both turnips and rutabagas have a similar crisp, crunchy texture.

Turnips were initially grown millennia ago by the ancient Greeks and Romans. Overtime, the vegetable's popularity grew throughout Europe and was eventually brought to the new world by colonists. While the root was good enough to be featured at a wealthy Southern table, the top greens were often discarded and considered trash. Due to the consequences of slavery, those inexpensive and nutritious turnip greens became an important component of Southern Black American cuisine.