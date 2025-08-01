​​This 5-Minute Lazy Corn Shucking Hack Is A Summer Game Changer

For this quick husk removal hack, all you need to do is cut off about an inch at the base of each ear of corn (where it attaches to the stalk), place it on a plate, and microwave for about two minutes. As the corn heats while rotating, steam builds up inside the husk allowing it to glide off the cobs. At this point, you can let the corn finish cooking in the microwave for another two minutes per couple ears of corn and then continue with the husk removal. Make sure to use oven mitts as the ears will be piping hot. Or, take the par-steamed corn out of the microwave after the first two minutes, let it cool enough to slip off the husks, and then carry on with grilling or even boiling.

If you are boiling the corn, it only needs a dip in the water for another couple of minutes. You are going for kernels that are firm, shiny, and look to be bursting with flavor. Much more time and you'll end up with kernels that look a bit sad and deflated. Straightforward and well-seasoned corn on the cob is always a winner, but there is also plenty of room to be creative here. The vibrant flavor combo of tangy lime, spicy cayenne pepper, and cooling cotija cheese have had Mexican street corn cropping up on menus across the country. Or, for a variation on the Mexican corn theme, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, known for big, bold flavors, offers up the spicy and umami-forward mix of Aleppo pepper, soy sauce, garlic, and butter. Whichever flavor direction you take, the microwave will help get your corn on the table more quickly than ever before.