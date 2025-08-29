Use Up All That Summer Zucchini And Make A Sweet Relish

Summer is in full swing right now and if you happen to have a garden, you know what that means: a never-ending supply of zucchini. Whether incorporated into pastas, baked into casseroles, or simply roasted or sautéed as a flavorful side dish to your favorite protein, these mild, earthy, and slightly sweet cucurbits blend beautifully into a variety of recipes.

However, the one frustrating thing about zucchini is that they only stay fresh for up to two weeks. This is because they're actually made up of about 95% water. That makes them quick to spoil because unlike winter squash, their skin is not as thick. While there's a great freezer storage trick to make zucchini last all summer, there might be a tastier way to preserve their flavor without risking them turning mushy. Have you ever thought about turning them into a tasty relish?

If you've never made zucchini relish before, you'll be glad to know that it's surprisingly easy to prepare. That said, it's essential to know how to choose the right zucchini size based on the dish you're making. This simple trick will help you prepare a relish that's not only delightfully sweet and perfectly tangy, but also happens to be the ultimate condiment you need for your sandwiches, burgers, and hot dogs. Here's everything you need to know to make it in your own kitchen.