Use Up All That Summer Zucchini And Make A Sweet Relish
Summer is in full swing right now and if you happen to have a garden, you know what that means: a never-ending supply of zucchini. Whether incorporated into pastas, baked into casseroles, or simply roasted or sautéed as a flavorful side dish to your favorite protein, these mild, earthy, and slightly sweet cucurbits blend beautifully into a variety of recipes.
However, the one frustrating thing about zucchini is that they only stay fresh for up to two weeks. This is because they're actually made up of about 95% water. That makes them quick to spoil because unlike winter squash, their skin is not as thick. While there's a great freezer storage trick to make zucchini last all summer, there might be a tastier way to preserve their flavor without risking them turning mushy. Have you ever thought about turning them into a tasty relish?
If you've never made zucchini relish before, you'll be glad to know that it's surprisingly easy to prepare. That said, it's essential to know how to choose the right zucchini size based on the dish you're making. This simple trick will help you prepare a relish that's not only delightfully sweet and perfectly tangy, but also happens to be the ultimate condiment you need for your sandwiches, burgers, and hot dogs. Here's everything you need to know to make it in your own kitchen.
Your homemade zucchini relish can last for a couple of months in the fridge
This undeniably addictive condiment pairs beautifully with salads, complements grilled meats, enhances quiches, and can even serve as a flavorful addition to your charcuterie board. That way, you'll get to both impress your guests and get creative with a charcuterie board idea that won't break the bank. And since zucchini and cucumbers come from the same plant family, you can easily incorporate the relish into a tartar sauce for a naturally sweeter twist.
So, if you find yourself harvesting more zucchini than you know what to do with, shred them up along with some onions, then sprinkle a generous amount of salt, and let the mixture rest in the fridge to release all the excess moisture. Once that's done, add some sugar, vinegar, and seasonings, and let everything simmer down into a sweet-tangy base. At this point, you can either properly preserve the relish by canning it (pour it into sterilized jars, seal them tightly, and process them in a boiling water bath) or simply pop it in the fridge and enjoy it right away.
And the best part? You can always take its flavor to the next level by adding your favorite ingredients. Throw in some diced jalapeños or chili pepper flakes if you're craving some extra heat, or add some bell peppers or sugar if you want it sweeter. Then just spread your fresh relish onto your favorite sandwich and take a big, satisfying bite!