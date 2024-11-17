The Expert-Approved Technique For Super-Crunchy Homemade Pickles

The perfect pickle is a terrific example of balance. The flavor's tangy yet composed, and the herbal additions still shine. The vinegar or brine (one of the differences between pickling from fermenting) infiltrates the cucumber enough to preserve but still encapsulates freshness. And — perhaps most important — the bite concludes with a perfect crunch.

Achieving such a snappy, crispy quality is often a central aim of pickling and can feel frustratingly difficult. So for some added guidance, we have a crafty technique from Chef Angelo Sosa. The executive chef of Kembara and Tía Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona, and Carmocha and Tía Carmen in Indian Wells, California, he's certainly no stranger to the pickling game.

His innovative method for crunchy pickles borrows from a specific Asian technique; "I tend to use more of a traditional method like Koreans do with kimchi," he says. The process starts by smashing the cucumber — a pulverization technique also employed for Chinese cucumber salads. Next, he chooses to "cure directly to the flesh using a coarse flake salt," which speedily eliminates water, thereby enhancing crispiness. The technique comes together quickly. It only takes 20 to 30 minutes before it's ready to submerge in marinade for later consumption.