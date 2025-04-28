13 Foods You Should Be Wrapping Your Asparagus With

Because of its seasonality and the extreme care required to pick it – pretty much one stalk at a time — asparagus has always been something of a delicacy in foodie circles due its higher price tag. Still, its delish earthy flavor and crisp freshness makes it a shoo-in for so many recipes. It's chichi enough to be served under a blanket of hollandaise sauce and still casual enough to grill for a Saturday night barbecue. You just need the right marinade. There's nothing to knock about any of these choices. These types of asparagus recipes are delicious. It's just that they're not the only game in town — not when you consider the fact that wrapped-asparagus anything exists.

Typically, these dishes involve rolling a blanket of meat around the tender stalks of asparagus and seasoning the recipe with herbs and spices. Also typical of these dishes is a finger-food-like quality. Given this, it's no surprise that these wrapped-asparagus concoctions often end up on appetizer platters. However, they're so tasty that they'd also be right at home sitting on a plate next to a pile of mashed taters and gravy or a mound of mac and cheese. Best of all, most wrapped-asparagus dishes are easy to make and even easier to eat. Here's a look at 13 of the best of them.