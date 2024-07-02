The Foil Packet Method For Grilling Perfect Asparagus On A Gas Grill

Gas grills were made for the speed of summer, and nowhere does this fact become more apparent than when you try out your newly discovered asparagus-in-a-foil-packet grilling trick. This asparagus grilling strategy allows you to take advantage of the efficiency of gas grills while still giving your tastebuds the essence of charcoal-smoked goodness.

Advertisement

The grilling method is fairly straightforward. Preheat your grill to 400 F. While that heats up, start your food prep. First, cut a piece of foil. The foil should have a large border, enough to completely cover the asparagus in foil with room to spare. Dress the foil with your favorite cooking oil of choice. Olive oil tastes great. Avocado oil also works here because it's a heat-stable oil. Spread the oil on the foil with your hands to create a thin, even coat all over the aluminum.

For the perfect asparagus, start with thick stalks. They work better on the grill than their thin counterparts. Trim the woody ends off and place them on the foil. Season the veggies after that. You can find made-for-the-grill seasonings at the store, but if you're a well-stocked foodie, your best bet might just be to raid your own spice cupboard. Garlic and onion powders, pink Himalayan salt, grated black pepper — they count among the bomb-iest, most savory flavors you can have on grilled food. However, there's one more spice you'll want to add to your asparagus: smoked paprika.

Advertisement