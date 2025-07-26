How To Use Eggplant As The 'Bread' For A Sandwich That Actually Holds Up
Sandwiches are an easy, go-to dish for any time of the day, but there are plenty of swaps if you want to ditch the bread. For a lower-carb option, try swapping out the bread with sliced eggplant. The eggplant slices can be cooked in a variety of ways: roasted, baked, or even fried. That last option is great if you want a hearty sandwich that needs a little extra absorption, but an eggplant bun can be made just about any way you want.
This sturdy vegetable isn't just for making a tasty grilled eggplant parm. If you want a larger sandwich that almost resembles a taco, consider making the eggplant foldable. To do this, layer several thinly cut eggplant discs (about a ¼-inch thick) close together on parchment paper to create a large square or circle, then top them with cheese to help them stick together. Once the eggplant is baked and that cheese melts, you'll have a foldable base that resembles a thin slice of bread or a tortilla, which you can fill with any ingredients you want.
There's another way to make an eggplant sandwich
For smaller sandwiches using just one eggplant slice on the bottom and top, cut the vegetable into round discs about a half-inch thick, because the eggplant will get a little smaller and thinner as it cooks due to moisture loss. Cook them by either baking the slices in the oven or tossing them on a grill (bonus points if you get some nice grill marks). If you want to fry the eggplant, first dip it in flour, then egg wash, and coat it with breadcrumbs. This is great for holding sandwich toppings with more moisture, such as burrata and tomatoes.
Besides using the eggplant as a base for a sandwich or taco, you can also roll up your favorite ingredients into it by slicing it lengthwise. And for a more elevated meal, slice the eggplant in half lengthwise, hollow out the middle, and fill it with your favorite ingredients for an easy stuffed eggplant recipe. However you choose to use it, just make sure you choose the best-quality eggplant at the grocery store. Plus, the cooked eggplant will last up to five days in the refrigerator, so it's easy to store leftovers or prep the "bread" slices in advance.