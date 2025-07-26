How To Use Eggplant As The 'Bread' For A Sandwich That Actually Holds Up

Sandwiches are an easy, go-to dish for any time of the day, but there are plenty of swaps if you want to ditch the bread. For a lower-carb option, try swapping out the bread with sliced eggplant. The eggplant slices can be cooked in a variety of ways: roasted, baked, or even fried. That last option is great if you want a hearty sandwich that needs a little extra absorption, but an eggplant bun can be made just about any way you want.

This sturdy vegetable isn't just for making a tasty grilled eggplant parm. If you want a larger sandwich that almost resembles a taco, consider making the eggplant foldable. To do this, layer several thinly cut eggplant discs (about a ¼-inch thick) close together on parchment paper to create a large square or circle, then top them with cheese to help them stick together. Once the eggplant is baked and that cheese melts, you'll have a foldable base that resembles a thin slice of bread or a tortilla, which you can fill with any ingredients you want.