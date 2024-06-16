The Freezer Storage Trick To Make Zucchini Last All Summer

When it's high summer and your refrigerator's produce drawer is practically overflowing with fresh zucchini from the garden or farmers' market stand, you've made all your best renditions of zucchini bread, and you need to put some away before it turns bad, freezing is the logical solution. Unlike more intricate home preservation processes like canning or even pickling (both doable but more daunting and time-consuming), freezing presents the perfect almost foolproof storage method for fresh veggies.

Advertisement

There are certain ripe summer crops you can truly get away with essentially sticking in the freezer as-is, no real prep needed, and they'll keep for months and months with their nutritional benefits preserved. Others, like the members of the cucurbit family (which contains zukes, its squash cousins, and watermelon), need a little extra care and attention before they're stashed in a bag or container and frozen.

If you've ever simply tossed on-the-brink-of-going-bad zucchini in the freezer only to pull it out later and find a squishy, soggy browned mess, you already know. Luckily, you can avoid food waste and heartache when you take the extra pre-freezer step of blanching or steaming. These methods of just barely cooking the fruit (Yes, it's technically a fruit!) keep the flesh intact, and the heat zaps a key enzyme that controls quality, taste, and texture while promoting food safety by killing off bacteria.

Advertisement