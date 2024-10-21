Add Creaminess To Eggplant Parmesan Using A Rich Vodka Sauce

Whether you're vegetarian or just enjoy shaking up traditional recipes, eggplant parmesan is a tasty, nutrient-dense iteration of the fried chicken prototype. Although it's one of the few Italian foods that aren't actually Italian, eggplant parmesan combines some essential provisions from the universally enjoyed cuisine, bringing together melty mozzarella with marinara combined with crispy, breaded eggplant nestled atop a bed of pasta. But because eggplant parmesan is a quasi-replica that draws influence from the original chicken-based recipe, a little imagination can go a long way in achieving a dish that's just as tasty as the paradigm. Enter vodka sauce.

Using vodka sauce in place of marinara sauce is a departure from chicken parmesan traditions, but seeing that you're already swapping the primary ingredient for eggplant, switching up your sauce selection fits the theme of innovation. A perfectly textured eggplant coated in breadcrumbs and baked or fried to perfection paired with the silky-smooth consistency of vodka makes for a luxurious eating experience. The crumbly exterior of eggplant is the perfect contrast to the lush, fatty mouthfeel of vodka sauce, giving the dish an ultra-creamy twist that you just can't achieve with the juicy texture of marinara.

Vodka sauce is made with oil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, onion, Parmesan cheese, heavy cream, and, of course, vodka. But don't worry, you won't get drunk on this creamy pasta sauce — the vodka exists to release flavor compounds in the tomatoes and enhance the aroma and taste of the dish. Rich, tangy, cheesy, and unbelievably unforgettable, eggplant parm smothered in vodka sauce is unlike any other you've tasted.