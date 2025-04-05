The Costco Mexican Pizza That's A Total Copycat Of Taco Bell's

Taco Bell first introduced its Mexican Pizza, originally called the Pizzazz Pizza, in 1985. Since then, the discus of tortilla, beef, beans, Mexican pizza sauce, cheese, and tomatoes has become a cult favorite menu item (It's even part of Dolly Parton's typical Taco Bell order). But what if you could get the same Mexican Pizza taste at your local grocery store? Well, you can, so long as your local grocery store is Costco.

For the record, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is so beloved that when it was discontinued in 2020, fans immediately launched campaigns to bring back the Taco Bell staple. Ultimately, loyalists won out, and the Mexican Pizza was reintroduced in 2022. It's no wonder why people love the Mexican Pizza. It is crunchy, zesty, cheesy, and delicious. Beyond this, it's a fantastic novelty, blending the shape of pizza with the signature flavors of Mexican-inspired fast food. For decades, the Mexican Pizza has been a Taco Bell exclusive, available only at the chain.

But Costco has started carrying Dos Banditos brand Mexican-Inspired Layered Pizzas. The new product is sold in a pack of six, and has a similar make-up to the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza. It consists of two corn tortillas with a beef and bean filling, covered in enchilada sauce and topped with cheese, tomato, and green onion. It certainly looks like a good match for the popular Taco Bell menu item. But does it really measure up? Let's take a look.