The Costco Mexican Pizza That's A Total Copycat Of Taco Bell's
Taco Bell first introduced its Mexican Pizza, originally called the Pizzazz Pizza, in 1985. Since then, the discus of tortilla, beef, beans, Mexican pizza sauce, cheese, and tomatoes has become a cult favorite menu item (It's even part of Dolly Parton's typical Taco Bell order). But what if you could get the same Mexican Pizza taste at your local grocery store? Well, you can, so long as your local grocery store is Costco.
For the record, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is so beloved that when it was discontinued in 2020, fans immediately launched campaigns to bring back the Taco Bell staple. Ultimately, loyalists won out, and the Mexican Pizza was reintroduced in 2022. It's no wonder why people love the Mexican Pizza. It is crunchy, zesty, cheesy, and delicious. Beyond this, it's a fantastic novelty, blending the shape of pizza with the signature flavors of Mexican-inspired fast food. For decades, the Mexican Pizza has been a Taco Bell exclusive, available only at the chain.
But Costco has started carrying Dos Banditos brand Mexican-Inspired Layered Pizzas. The new product is sold in a pack of six, and has a similar make-up to the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza. It consists of two corn tortillas with a beef and bean filling, covered in enchilada sauce and topped with cheese, tomato, and green onion. It certainly looks like a good match for the popular Taco Bell menu item. But does it really measure up? Let's take a look.
Does Costco's Mexican pizza measure up?
Costco's Dos Banditos brand Mexican-Inspired Layered Pizza isn't identical to Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, though they are very similar. Both have two tortillas and a filling of beef and beans, and both are topped with chopped tomatoes and cheese.
However, Taco Bell's pizza has a three cheese blend on top whereas Dos Banditos' product is topped with cheddar jack. Dos Banditos also has chopped green onions and Taco Bell does not. But perhaps the biggest difference between the two pizzas is the sauce. Dos Banditos' pizza has an enchilada sauce with a chili powder and oil base. Taco Bell's offering, on the other hand, is topped with Mexican pizza sauce, which is chunkier and has bits of tomato and onion. If you're hoping for that signature Taco Bell pizza sauce, you won't get that from Dos Banditos.
Another contrast between the two products is the price. The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza costs roughly $5.39 each, while Dos Banditos' Mexican-Inspired Layered Pizza is sold in a pack of six for $18.89. Per pizza, Dos Banditos wins out, clocking in at about $3.15 per pizza. If you're hoping to pinch a penny, you might want to go for Dos Banditos. Then again, there's no replacing the original, so you may want to visit the Bell instead (Grab one of Taco Bell's best-sellers like the 5-layer burrito with a scenic Taco Bell view, to boot). That being said, Dos Banditos' Mexican-Inspired Layered Pizza is, at the very least, worth a try.