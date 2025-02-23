With Toast Hawaii, Germany Married Ham And Pineapple Before The Controversial Pizza

If you love the ever-controversial Hawaiian pizza, then read on, because we're introducing an equally divisive dish: Toast Hawaii. If you're adamant that pineapple belongs on pizza, you'll be confident that it also belongs on this retro German creation that sprung up in the 1950s. Starting with a base of a slice of white bread, Toast Hawaii is layered with sliced ham, a pineapple ring, and then melted cheese, and finally topped with a maraschino cherry.

It's sweet, savory, creamy, and comforting to many who grew up with it, and this open-faced sandwich is eaten as an easy snack or for a quick lunch. Canned pineapple is used for guaranteed sweetness, but fresh pineapple works if available. Gouda, Swiss, or Emmental cheese are all good options – be sure to bake or broil until the cheese is fully melted. Users on the r/StupidFood Reddit thread report that Kraft single slices were commonly used in their childhoods in the 70s and 80s in Germany. Some recipes call for the addition of mustard as well. We can't help but wonder if this recipe would be tasty served on a sweet Hawaiian roll.

It's also considered to be an iconic dish part of retro Swiss cuisine, where it seems to have spread from Germany – German is the most widely spoken language in Switzerland. There is a more European version of Toast Hawaii called Toast Williams, which instead features canned or poached pear, bacon, and Gruyère or Raclette cheese.