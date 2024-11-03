The Famous Hollywood Couple Who Introduced The US To Fettuccine Alfredo

Like many popular Italian dishes in the U.S., Fettuccine Alfredo isn't entirely Italian. In the case of this creamy, cheesy pasta dish, it originated as a collaboration of sorts between a Roman chef and a Hollywood power couple. The couple in question were Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford, two silent film actors — and they were a big deal, with the respective nicknames "The King of Hollywood" and "America's Sweetheart."

Fettuccine Alfredo evolved from the couple's 1920 honeymoon to Rome. They visited a local restaurant belonging to chef Alfredo di Lelio, and tasted his signature dish: Fettuccine al triplo burro. He'd created it years ago for his heavily pregnant wife, who couldn't keep most food down. It was an adaptation of fettuccine al burro, a very simple dish of pasta with fresh egg noodles, butter and parmesan, often served to children and sick people. But there was one change — he tripled the butter in it so his wife could get enough calories, and after some of di Lelio's friends tried it, they agreed it was great. So, the dish ended up on the restaurant menu as "fettuccine all'Alfredo."

The famous couple encountered di Lelio at least twice: On their original 1920 visit to Rome, and then again in 1927, when they delivered him a golden fork and spoon with an engraving declaring him the "king of noodles." This was an enormous publicity coup, with the couple sharing the restaurant's details with other big names of the day.