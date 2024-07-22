The Luxurious Steak Upgrade Your Fettuccine Alfredo Deserves

Fettuccine Alfredo is one of the ultimate comfort foods, brimming with a rich creaminess and cheesy, buttery, garlicky goodness. Although chicken and shrimp are more frequently the added proteins of choice, there's a luxurious steak upgrade that your dish really deserves.

Making fettuccine Alfredo with steak instead of chicken adds a touch of elegance to the normally rustic meal. Even better, though, is using the steak drippings as the base for the Alfredo sauce, which is a fantastic way to infuse some really deep flavors into your dish. Of course, it all starts with properly searing the steak, which you're probably doing all wrong. You're aiming for a nice, brown crust on the meat, with lots of drippings and stuck-on caramelized bits left behind in the pan, called fond.

Once the steak is cooked to your liking, you can remove it from the pan to rest and deglaze your pan's fond with some butter. Use your favorite wooden spoon to stir and chip away all of the flavorful brown bits and incorporate with the melting butter. Depending on how much fat was rendered from your steak, you may want to tone down the butter more than usual since you're already starting with fat in the pan left over from the cooked beef.

