Your Alfredo Dish Needs A Kick With The Help Of Gochujang
Sure, Alfredo sauce is fine, and even a bit comforting in its predictability. But if you're left wanting a little something more, why not give it a kick with the help of some gochujang? The spicy Korean chili paste mixed with your favorite Alfredo is a match made in heaven. The two balance each other out, so you end up with a pasta sauce that doesn't feel as heavy as plain Alfredo and with a spice level you can control with more or less gochujang. This pairing works with chicken, shrimp, or even spam, and is similar to the Korean rose sauce often served with tteokbokki. You can even serve it over vegetables like broccoli or zucchini for a meatless option that's still full of flavor.
To make this sauce, simply add 2-4 tablespoons of gochujang to your homemade or store-bought Alfredo, depending on how spicy you want the sauce to be. Start by adding the gochujang to a pan and saute for a few minutes. Then add in your Alfredo and mix well to combine. To thin the sauce, add a bit of pasta water. To thicken it, add some grated cheese like parmesan until you reach your desired consistency. If you want to add more umami, add a tablespoon of oyster or soy sauce. Serve with fettuccini or any of your favorite noodles, add your preferred protein (or not), and enjoy!
No Alfredo? No problem
If you rely on jarred Alfredo sauce and don't have any on hand, don't worry. You can still enjoy a delicious bowl of gochujang pasta. Whipping up fresh Alfredo sauce is easy — it's just a blend of butter, heavy cream, and parmesan cheese. You can even make a copycat version of Olive Garden's famous sauce if that's your favorite. But if you don't want to bother with a full Alfredo recipe, there's an even easier way to enjoy this delicious sauce.
Start by melting a couple of tablespoons of butter in a pan and sauteing minced garlic until fragrant. Then, stir in the gochujang, cooking for a few minutes to combine the flavors. Next, add about a cup of heavy cream and about ⅓ cup of grated parmesan, whisking until the sauce becomes smooth and creamy. Stir in reserved pasta water and add a splash of soy or oyster sauce if desired. Finish it with more parmesan. This sauce works perfectly with any cream sauce-friendly pasta, so pick your favorite shape. The result is a rich, spicy, and savory dish that's simple to make and offers maximum flavor — it's too easy not to try, especially if you're bored with the same old cream sauce.