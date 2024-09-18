Your Alfredo Dish Needs A Kick With The Help Of Gochujang

Sure, Alfredo sauce is fine, and even a bit comforting in its predictability. But if you're left wanting a little something more, why not give it a kick with the help of some gochujang? The spicy Korean chili paste mixed with your favorite Alfredo is a match made in heaven. The two balance each other out, so you end up with a pasta sauce that doesn't feel as heavy as plain Alfredo and with a spice level you can control with more or less gochujang. This pairing works with chicken, shrimp, or even spam, and is similar to the Korean rose sauce often served with tteokbokki. You can even serve it over vegetables like broccoli or zucchini for a meatless option that's still full of flavor.

Advertisement

To make this sauce, simply add 2-4 tablespoons of gochujang to your homemade or store-bought Alfredo, depending on how spicy you want the sauce to be. Start by adding the gochujang to a pan and saute for a few minutes. Then add in your Alfredo and mix well to combine. To thin the sauce, add a bit of pasta water. To thicken it, add some grated cheese like parmesan until you reach your desired consistency. If you want to add more umami, add a tablespoon of oyster or soy sauce. Serve with fettuccini or any of your favorite noodles, add your preferred protein (or not), and enjoy!