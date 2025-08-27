10 Unique Mixers To Add To Tequila

When most people think of mixers to go with tequila, citrus juices are often the first things that spring to mind. However, tequila is a versatile spirit that can pair well with a wide range of add-ins beyond just lime or grapefruit juice. Tequila has unique tasting notes that change depending on which expressions you're drinking. Some tequilas are fruity and floral, while others are more earthy and mineral tasting, or nuanced with notes of spices and oak. With that in mind, you can match those notes with different mixers to create a variety of delicious tequila cocktails.

Blanco tequilas are the purest expressions because they aren't aged in barrels, so you don't get extra flavors from wood. Many people consider blancos the best tequilas for margaritas and other tequila cocktails because they bring agave freshness but don't clash too much with mixers. Blancos typically go well with other refreshing ingredients like fruit and vegetable juices and agua fresca-style infusions.

Reposados can also work well in cocktails because they add extra depth thanks to the subtle hints of oak and spice they get from resting in barrels. Some people love mixing reposados with spicy ingredients like chile liqueurs or purees and juices. And while purists will tell you that añejo and extra añejo tequilas are best for sipping straight, they can actually pair beautifully with strong mixers like coffee. Need some more inspiration? These are 10 unique mixers that can elevate your tequila cocktail game.