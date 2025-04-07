Natural Drinks That Give You The Same Boost As Coffee

The gentle bubbling of the coffee maker, accompanied by the unmistakable smell of a good roast, are signs that signify the start of the day for people around the world. But many regular coffee drinkers may have started to notice that their teeth have darkened a few shades, and they can't seem to function at all without that morning cup of joe. If you're exploring alternatives to coffee that will still give you a good burst of energy without the unwanted side effects, this article is for you.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that, when consumed in normal amounts, coffee generally supports your overall health rather than harms it. It can be beneficial in aiding digestion, and one study even found that it can help prevent a common form of liver cancer. That being said, for some, the acidity of coffee causes frequent heartburn and even acid reflux. The high caffeine content can become addictive to the point you find yourself with a crippling headache if you miss your morning cup, and the high tannin content of coffee is guaranteed to stain your teeth. Brushing teeth immediately after enjoying a cup may help prevent staining, but if you're not able to find a sink every time you enjoy a cup of coffee then you may want to just explore alternatives.