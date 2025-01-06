Here's How To Properly Cut Prickly Pear

Some fruits can be challenging to cut and separate efficiently – opening up a pomegranate can lead to a big mess, and pineapples are a lot of work to slice. Others, like the prickly pears, are intimidating to handle. If not handled correctly, you may end up with spikes in your hand! Don't let the thorny exterior deter you — the fruit has a delicious interior that is worth getting to with the right technique.

Prickly pears, also called tunas in Spanish, are produced by what is called the prickly pear cactus, part of the Opuntia genus. Native to Mexico, the bright purple-pink, orange, or green fruits grow abundantly and can be easily spotted on cacti throughout southern California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada. Like nopales, the edible cactus paddle, the spines surrounding the entire fruit must be removed before it's cut open and eaten.

If harvesting yourself, take the utmost caution when handling. Sometimes the spines, which are called glochids, and naked to the human eye; the easiest way to remove them is with fire. The fruit can be speared with a rod or fork, or gripped with tongs, and then twirled over an open flame. Be careful not to burn the skin — the small spikes will make small popping noises as they begin to burn off. The highest concentration of spines is located at the ends of the fruit, so be sure to hit these areas with fire well.