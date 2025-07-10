Start Adding Pickle Juice To These 8 Drinks
Your next cocktail or round of shots will get an extra vinegary tang with the addition of pickle juice. Some drinks, such as a bloody mary or a dirty martini, already have similar flavors incorporated into the recipe. You can substitute pickles for olives or add in even more briny goodness to give it an extra boost.
Other libations can get the pickle treatment by swapping out other mix-ins with vinegary pickle juice. Drinks that work well with an olive, cornichon, or other vinegar-based garnish can really shine when you add in pickle juice.
Pickles often incorporate ingredients like dill and garlic, but that's not all that you can go for if you want to expand your pickle horizons. If you want to give your drinks a little zest, look for pickles that have added peppers and hot ingredients to bring the spice. Here are some drinks you can start adding pickle juice to, for a little extra zing.
1. Bloody Marys
Pickles are the perfect garnish for a bloody mary, so it makes sense that the mixture would benefit from some extra juice as well. You can add as much or as little as you want to suit your tastes for a serious flavor boost, complete with bright tomato juice, vinegary pickle flavor, and your favorite spirits to get the party going.
When adding pickle juice to your bloody mary, you may want to change up some other ingredients as well. There's an art to mixing the best bloody mary, and pickle juice tends to be much thinner than your standard tomato juice, so if you like a thicker drink, adjust some of the other elements to account for this change in consistency. Some pre-made bloody mary mixes already include pickle juice or something similar, but don't be afraid to really take things to the next level.
Other salty garnishes, such as bacon and even shrimp, are good additions as well. If you want to bring some extra heat, you can use a pepper vodka or look for spicy pickles. The combination of salty and spicy, plus the bright tomato and lemon juice, hits the perfect savory note.
2. Martinis
Shaken or stirred, if you like a dirty martini, pickle juice should absolutely be the next addition to your bar lineup. Pickles can work in place of traditional olives as a garnish, so it's fitting that pickle juice can also be used in place of olive brine for the dirty version of this classic cocktail.
Swap out olives for pickle juice completely to make a new twist on a dirty martini. If you like a slightly more complex version, keep the olives as a garnish and use the pickle juice in your actual cocktail.
Martinis are best served ice-cold, but pickle juice will freeze if you put it in the freezer on its own. Instead, keep your vodka or gin in the freezer and add it to your cocktail shaker when you're ready to go. A chilled martini glass is another nice touch to keep your drink super cold and makes for a show-stopping presentation.
3. Pickle juice margarita
There are plenty of ways to get creative with your margarita flavors, from sweet and fruity, to salted and even savory cocktails. While it may not work as a star ingredient, pickle juice can bring a refreshing zing of vinegar to your marg, and works well to balance out excess sweetness.
If you add pickle juice, which tends to be salty, consider foregoing a salted rim, as the combination can be a little overpowering. Instead, look for other garnishes, like Tajin or Old Bay. These still have a little salt, but bring other dominant flavors as well, and give a good way to add some spiciness and warmth to the drink.
For those who want to stick with a classic lime margarita, a small splash of pickle juice may be just the thing to brighten up the drink and give it a memorable twist. Pick out one of the best tequilas for a margarita and add in a little pickle juice for a refreshing flavor, whether you like your drink frozen or on the rocks.
4. Pickle mojito
What better to sip by the pool or on the beach than a summery mojito bursting with fresh herbal flavor? When you incorporate a little pickle juice, it takes on a tangier twist that's still super refreshing. Dill pickles are the best for this swap, because the taste of this herb can substitute for mint, which is used in a traditional mojito.
Lime juice is used in mojitos for a sweet-sour kick. If you opt for pickle juice instead, you may need to balance the vinegary sourness with a little extra simple syrup. If you want to keep things simple, take Alton Brown's advice and make a mint syrup instead, to mix in alongside the pickle juice.
A little bit of pickle juice goes a long way in a refreshing mojito, and don't skimp on the other ingredients. You can still infuse your drink with mint, but let the dill bring in some other herbiness as well. You can also try swapping basil leaves into your mojito to amp up the herbal flavor even further. The only question left to decide is, to muddle or not to muddle.
5. Pickle michelada
When you want the savory flavor of a bloody mary but are also in the mood for an ice-cold beer, the michelada is the perfect cocktail solution. This tomato juice drink adds beer, for refreshing and savory flavors.
Pickle juice works in this flavor combo, similarly to the way that it does in a bloody mary, bringing in vinegary sourness that pairs so well with the bright tomato juice. In the case of a michelada, there aren't traditionally as many garnishes or mix-ins, although you can still customize your drink with some extras if you prefer. The key is to balance the tomato juice with a lighter beer, plus a dash of hot sauce for a little heat.
Some people like to make a clamato michelada, which adds extra briny flavor. Combining clam broth with spices and tomato juice, this works well with pickle juice, too. If you like clamato, there's a good chance that adding a little pickle brine will turn this into your new favorite cocktail.
6. Pickle spritz
A spritz is a fun drink to make because the possibilities are almost endless. In its most basic form, a spritz is just a sparkling base, usually wine, with extra liquor or flavorings mixed in. The Aperol spritz is having a moment, thanks to its fruity and floral flavor, but you can also lean more toward savory with pickle juice instead.
You can keep things simple by combining pickle juice with sweet bubbly beverages. The pickle juice has a sour edge, which can be balanced out with something a little sweet. Don't go overboard on either side, however, since pickle juice might be a bit jarring if paired with a super sweet dessert wine. This combination is also easy to use in a mocktail with club soda. Many alcoholic spritzes include club soda to get an extra boost of bubbles, so just swap any alcoholic ingredients for some extra soda, if you're transforming this into a drink for all ages.
7. Pickle beer
You'd be surprised how well pickle juice works when added to beer. It's best when you incorporate it into brews with a slightly sour edge or a lighter lager. The pickle juice brings in a signature brightness.
You'll be able to taste the pickle juice a little bit more prominently when combined with beer than you would in most mixed drink cocktails, so it's a good idea to experiment with different combinations of beers and pickle juices. There are plenty of options when it comes to both, so you can try both light and dark beers, together with dill, sweet, or spicy pickle brine.
Adding salt to bitter beers can balance out some of the more intense flavors, and pickle juice has a similar effect, because it has a salty base. Pickle juice makes a surprisingly good chaser for whiskey, and for the same reason, it makes a good option for beer as well. It will bring more brightness to your brew and make it even more refreshing.
8. Whiskey sour
There are plenty of variations you can make to improve a whisky sour, including turning up the volume on the briny sourness. Pickle juice enhances the signature sour flavor of a traditional whiskey sour, but you don't need much to pack a real punch. Add just a little to bring in some extra vinegary bite.
Whiskey sours combine lemon juice with whiskey (usually bourbon), plus simple syrup and seltzer. The result is a cocktail with a hint of sweetness, plenty of sourness, and the warm burn of whiskey. You may need to adjust the amount of lemon juice that you use, to account for the extra sourness from the pickle juice. Or, if you like a bolder sour taste, add a little bit more. For those who still want the sweet flavor, more simple syrup may be in order.
The type of whiskey that you choose also has a big impact on the drink. Bourbon has some key differences to other whiskies, but the many varieties of this spirit include options for smooth, sweet, smoky, or sharp flavors.