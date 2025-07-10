Start Adding Pickle Juice To These 8 Drinks

Your next cocktail or round of shots will get an extra vinegary tang with the addition of pickle juice. Some drinks, such as a bloody mary or a dirty martini, already have similar flavors incorporated into the recipe. You can substitute pickles for olives or add in even more briny goodness to give it an extra boost.

Other libations can get the pickle treatment by swapping out other mix-ins with vinegary pickle juice. Drinks that work well with an olive, cornichon, or other vinegar-based garnish can really shine when you add in pickle juice.

Pickles often incorporate ingredients like dill and garlic, but that's not all that you can go for if you want to expand your pickle horizons. If you want to give your drinks a little zest, look for pickles that have added peppers and hot ingredients to bring the spice. Here are some drinks you can start adding pickle juice to, for a little extra zing.