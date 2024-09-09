Exactly How Many Carrots Do You Need For One Cup Of Juice?

Juicing is a little more complicated than it sounds. From tricks for juicing citrus to understanding exactly what cold-pressed means, the process requires quite a bit of knowhow, especially when doing it at home. Regardless of if your juice is for drinking or an ingredient in a dish, understanding how much you can extract from different types of produce and how to properly juice produce can be handy.

Carrots might not immediately come to mind when thinking about juicing, but it is possible to use them in this way. About 1 pound of carrots is equal to 1 cup of carrot juice. The exact number of carrots needed will vary depending on size and thickness, but 11 good-sized carrots that have been peeled will be about the right weight. Rather than counting the carrots, it is easier to focus on the weight. This does make juicing carrots slightly more complicated as they need to be measured by pound rather than by the number of carrots. Just remember, the peel should be removed before juicing so be sure to account for the difference in weight once the carrots are peeled.