The 15 Best Añejo And Extra Añejo Tequilas, According To Experts

Blanco tequilas are great for cocktails, and reposados add a bit more flavor to the mix, but añejo and extra añejo tequilas are a whole other story. Añejo means "aged" in Spanish and it's used to denote a tequila that's been aged in wooden barrels. In order for a tequila to be classified as an añejo, it must be aged for at least one year and up to three years. A tequila that's been aged for at least three years or more is classified as an extra añejo. The lengthy aging process creates deep, nuanced flavors that make these types of tequilas best for sipping straight or pairing with rich dishes and desserts.

Considering the time it takes to produce añejo and extra añejo tequilas and the unique flavor profiles they have, it's not surprising that many bottles come with a pretty hefty price tag. Therefore, it helps to know which of these top-shelf tequilas are worth the splurge. To get the low-down on the best añejo and extra añejo tequilas on the market, we spoke to several tequila experts to find out which expressions they recommend. These are the bottles they turn to when they want a smooth, ultra-sippable aged tequila.