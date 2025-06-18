The 15 Best Añejo And Extra Añejo Tequilas, According To Experts
Blanco tequilas are great for cocktails, and reposados add a bit more flavor to the mix, but añejo and extra añejo tequilas are a whole other story. Añejo means "aged" in Spanish and it's used to denote a tequila that's been aged in wooden barrels. In order for a tequila to be classified as an añejo, it must be aged for at least one year and up to three years. A tequila that's been aged for at least three years or more is classified as an extra añejo. The lengthy aging process creates deep, nuanced flavors that make these types of tequilas best for sipping straight or pairing with rich dishes and desserts.
Considering the time it takes to produce añejo and extra añejo tequilas and the unique flavor profiles they have, it's not surprising that many bottles come with a pretty hefty price tag. Therefore, it helps to know which of these top-shelf tequilas are worth the splurge. To get the low-down on the best añejo and extra añejo tequilas on the market, we spoke to several tequila experts to find out which expressions they recommend. These are the bottles they turn to when they want a smooth, ultra-sippable aged tequila.
Tequila Arette Gran Clase Extra Añejo
For over 10 years, Corinna Levine Dahlin has been educating people about tequila and other Mexican spirits at her company Vallarta Tequila Tastings in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Over the years, she's sampled countless tequilas and visited numerous distilleries. When it comes to aged tequilas, one of her absolute favorites is Tequila Arette Gran Clase Extra Añejo, an artisanal tequila produced by the Orendain family in one of the oldest distilleries in the town of Tequila.
Made with natural spring water and agave from the family's estate, the Gran Clase Extra Añejo is aged 36 months in American white oak barrels. Each hand-blown glass bottle features handwritten lot numbers. Dahlin describes the tasting notes as caramel, baking spices, and a hint of smoke. "And you can really taste the agave," she said. "I always say the mark of a good añejo is that you can still taste the agave." She recommends pairing it with dark chocolate, strawberries, or caramel. "It also pairs well with a good cigar," she said.
Cascahuín Extra Añejo
Another expression that Corinna Levine Dahlin is a big fan of is the Cascahuín Extra Añejo. "Cascahuín comes from a third-generation distillery in the El Arenal valley and they have a very small production," she said. The family began producing tequila in 1904, and they've been operating out of their current distillery since 1955. The Extra Añejo is made by crushing the agave piñas with an old-school stone tahona wheel, and it's aged for 14 to 16 months in American oak barrels.
Featuring a deep honey-colored hue, the Extra Añejo gives notes of oak, vanilla, and dried fruit on the nose. Take a sip and you'll get layers of agave, caramel, cinnamon, and black pepper flavors. "This expression is more earthy and spicy than many other añejos," said Dahlin. "I always recommend it to people who love whiskey and bourbon." It also has a good punch too thanks to the 43% ABV. Dahlin recommends pairing it with rich desserts like flan and dark chocolate.
Cazcanes No. 7 Añejo
Cazcanes is an award-winning tequila brand that has been impressing tequila aficionados since it was founded in 2015. Corinna Levine Dahlin told us, "I visited the distillery a few months ago and it's pretty amazing what they're doing there." Each expression is meticulously crafted using time-honored traditions like slow-cooking the agaves, open-air fermentation, and double distillation. For Dahlin, the No. 7 Añejo is a great example of Cazcanes' craftsmanship.
While the Cazcanes Blanco made our list of the best tequilas for margaritas for its bold, citrusy flavor, the No. 7 Añejo is more of a smooth sipper. It's distilled in copper stills and aged around two years in American oak barrels that have been reworked and re-charred. The result is a rich tequila that has flavors of baking spices, oak, and vanilla. Dahlin also describes it as having chocolatey, maple syrup notes. "What really makes Cazcanes special is the water that comes from natural volcanic springs," she said. "It's also organic and free from any additives and preservatives."
Arette El Gran Viejo Extra Añejo
The last extra añejo tequila that Corinna Levine Dahlin recommended is one that you won't find at just any bottle shop. The Arette El Gran Viejo Extra Añejo is a limited-edition tequila that the Orendain family made to honor their grandfather, who was once the mayor of Tequila. It was aged in barrels for six years, then rested in steel vats for another 20 years. Unlike many other añejo tequilas, it's a mixto, which means some sugars are from sources other than agave.
Dahlin said, "Some people might poo-poo mixtos, but my opinion is that if they're not hiding the fact that it's a mixto and you like the taste, then why not?" The limited-edition expression gives flavors of oak, cinnamon, butterscotch, and cherry. It was first sold in bottles shaped like a penca (slice of agave), but now the only ones left are mini bottles. Dahlin managed to snag the last two cases before the tequila sold out, making Vallarta Tequila Tastings one of just a few sources selling this rare extra añejo mixto.
Fuenteseca Reserva Extra Añejo 7 Years
Chef Richard Sandoval is the driving force behind Richard Sandoval Hospitality, a group that has helped launch over 60 Latin American restaurants and venues across four continents. He's no stranger to tequila, especially tequilas that are best for sipping with food. When we asked him if he remembered a particular añejo or extra añejo that made him fall in love with aged tequila, he was quick to answer with the Fuenteseca Reserva Extra Añejo.
Founded by Enrique Fonseca, Fuenteseca is a pioneer in the art of aging tequila. The company produces a variety of expressions that are aged in different types of barrels and for periods ranging from five to 21 years. Sandoval told us the Extra Añejo 7 Years made an impression on him because of its rich woody notes that are at the forefront, but that still allow the agave to shine through. He said, "The balance between earthiness and deep oak tones — think baking spice, leather, and honey — was unforgettable. It's a masterclass in what time and patience can achieve."
Tears of Llorona Extra Añejo
If you're looking for a truly luxurious pour, Richard Sandoval highly recommends Tears of Llorona. It's made by master distiller Germán González Gorrochotegui, who comes from a family of tequileros. It starts with highland agave that's cooked for over 20 hours, fermented with yeast, then double distilled in copper pot stills. What really sets it apart though is the aging process. Sandoval said, "It's aged in three types of barrels — Scotch, sherry, and brandy — and the result is unlike anything else. There's richness, but also restraint."
Handcrafted in small batches and aged for five years, Tears of Llorona isn't cheap, but many say it's worth every penny for its unique character. On the nose, you get oakiness, sweetness, and floral notes. In terms of the palate, Sandoval told us, "You get dried fruit, tobacco, and dark chocolate, but the agave never disappears." The finish is long with a slight smokiness and warmth from the 43% ABV. "It's layered, soulful, and absolutely worth the price," said Sandoval.
G4 Añejo
Looking for an añejo tequila that's rich and flavorful, but won't break the bank? Richard Sandoval recommends the G4 Añejo, an agave-forward expression that's aged for 18 months. G4 is one of those tequila brands you might not have heard of, but should definitely put on your radar. It's run by a family that has been harvesting agave in the Jalisco highlands since the 1860s, and it combines traditional tequila-making techniques with modern methods to produce some solid bottles.
The G4 Añejo is one of several aged tequilas in the company's lineup. Sandoval told us, "The Camarena family distills it using rainwater and spring water, which gives it this clean, almost mineral backbone. It's aged just right — enough oak influence to give complexity, but still very much about the agave." Tasting notes also include oak, black pepper, cinnamon, and citrus. It's bold, but not so big that it blows out the palate. Most importantly, it's great value. Sandoval said, "At its price point, it punches way above its weight."
Siembra Valles Añejo
When we asked Sandoval if there were any smaller or lesser-known brands that produce some seriously good añejo, he told us that the Siembra Valles Añejo is an expression that deserves more love. The company was founded by David Suro, who worked with the Vivanco family in Arandas to produce small-batch tequilas made with traditional techniques such as roasting the agaves in brick ovens and fermenting the tequila with bagasse (the agave fibers that are leftover after extracting the juice).
The Siembra Valles Añejo is aged for over a year in barrels made with white oak from the Ozarks. The barrels are medium-toasted, so they give a hint of char that blends nicely with the fresh notes of the agave. The result is an añejo that Sandoval calls, "bold, rustic, and unapologetically traditional." The tequila's tasting notes include subtle hints of chocolate, cinnamon, and cloves. Sandoval said, "It's not trying to be sweet or overly polished. It tastes like heritage and heart, and I admire that."
ArteNOM Selección 1146 Añejo
While there are several añejo tequilas that Richard Sandoval enjoys sipping on, the one he would choose if he could only pour one aged tequila for the rest of his life would be the ArteNOM Selección 1146 Añejo. Tequila ArteNom is interesting in that it curates a variety of tequilas produced by master distillers in different areas of Jalisco. Each expression showcases the unique terroir it comes from and the distillation techniques of the tequileros.
Crafted by Enrique Fonseca, the 1146 Añejo is made with highland agave from the town of Atotonilco el Alto. The tequila is aged for 14 months in French barrels that previously held Cabernet Franc. It's then transferred to American oak barrels and aged for 14 more months. What you get is a nuanced añejo with notes of vanilla, toffee, and spice. "It's elegant without being showy, and it never feels over-oaked," said Sandoval. "It's the kind of tequila you pour for friends, chefs, and family — and it always leaves an impression."
Fortaleza Añejo
Andrey Bolshakov is a renowned bartender who has traveled the world to concoct drinks and give masterclasses in the art of mixology. He's currently the beverage and marketing director at NAHATÉ Dubai, where he works with an extensive range of spirits. He told us that his first "wow" experience with aged tequila was Fortaleza Añejo. "It was the moment I realized aged tequila could rival a good single malt in complexity," he said.
Tequila Fortaleza may have only launched in 2005, but the family behind the brand has been intricately involved in the tequila industry for over 150 years. Ancestors include Don Cenobio, who was the first person to export tequila to the U.S., and Francisco Javier, who helped establish the Denomination of Origin for tequila. The añejo is a great example of the family's passion and expertise. Bolshakov loves that it has depth to make it feel rich, but not overdone. "Think roasted agave, vanilla, cinnamon, and just enough oak," he said. He also highly recommends the Fortaleza Still Strength Extra Añejo.
Gran Patrón Burdeos
Few tequila brands are as well-known around the world as Patrón. The brand has been referenced in numerous songs and made appearances at red carpet events. It's also pretty ubiquitous at bars and bottle shops. The company produces several expressions including silver, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo tequilas. For José Medina Camacho, co-founder and beverage director of Adiõs in Birmingham, Alabama, there's one bottle that stands out in the aged tequila category, and that's the Gran Patrón Burdeos.
There are a few things that make the Gran Patrón Burdeos distinctive. For one, it's aged in repurposed American oak barrels and new French oak barrels, then it's finished in Bordeaux wine barrels. That unique process gives the tequila rich flavors of vanilla, raisins, chocolate, and caramel. "The complexity of this tequila is like no other," said Camacho. "It's easy to drink, light, and can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails." It also comes in a luxurious crystal decanter with an eye-catching bee-shaped stopper.
Herradura Selección Suprema
If you're somewhat of a tequila nerd, you may have come across the YouTube channel, Agave Talk, where the host, Eric, explores all things tequila and other agave spirits. He often delves deep into the history and culture behind particular spirits and brands. One bottle that holds deep personal meaning for him is the Herradura Selección Suprema, an extra añejo tequila he still considers his "first love," even after more than two decades of tasting. "This is something truly special and exquisite," he said.
Established in 1870 in Amatitán, Jalisco, Herradura has a long legacy in the world of tequila. It's renowned for producing additive-free tequilas that are crisp and clean tasting. The Selección Suprema starts like all of the other Herradura expressions do — with agave that's slow-cooked in clay ovens and fermented with yeast fostered from fruit trees on the property. However, unlike the other expressions, the Selección Suprema is aged in American oak barrels for an impressive 49 months, which infuses the tequila with layered flavors of wood, spiced nuts, orange peel, pepper, and butter.
Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo
Prior to founding Five Springs Infused Bourbon, Lisa Sawyer Derman spent decades working in the spirits industry as a top executive at some of the world's biggest spirits brands. One memory that stands out for her with tequila is the first time she sipped a glass of the Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo by Cuervo. She told us, "That sip made me realize that a great tequila can be as good as or better than a great whiskey — which, after growing up in Kentucky, was a revelation for me."
Many people only know of Jose Cuervo's more run-of-the-mill Especial Silver and Gold tequilas. However, the brand produces several expressions beyond those, some of which are made in limited quantities like the Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo. Tasters describe it as smooth with hints of vanilla, cinnamon, smoke, and caramel. Derman said, "The taste really gives you an appreciation for the agave plant and the years that it takes for the plant to mature before the barrel-aging process even begins."
1953 Tequila Añejo
For an añejo tequila with an interesting backstory, Lisa Sawyer Derman highly recommends 1953 Tequila. "It's an additive-free anejo founded by three women from the D.C. area," she said. "They spent years finding the right distillery and perfecting the taste profile. The founders were lucky enough to find a female-owned distillery in Mexico with a female master distiller." The founders named the tequila after the year women secured the right to vote in Mexico.
Besides breaking the mold with a tequila company founded, farmed, distilled, and run by women, 1953 Tequila is also artfully prepared and hits all the right flavor notes. It's made with 100% highland agave that's fermented with proprietary yeast and aged about 16 months in American oak barrels. The mouthfeel is smooth and the flavor notes include peppery agave, chocolate, vanilla, and citrus. The sweetness makes it a great dessert sipper alongside treats like dark chocolate or fruit. As an added bonus, it comes in a strikingly sleek white bottle.
Hacienda de Chihuahua H5
Looking for something utterly unique to pull out at your next dinner party? The Hacienda de Chihuahua H5 is a sotol that has many of the same characteristics of a rich and ultra-flavorful extra añejo tequila but with a distinctive twist. Sotol is a Mexican spirit that's produced much the same way as tequila and mezcal, but it's made from the Dasylirion plant, also known as desert spoon. This gives the spirit earthy, grassy notes that are a tad drier than the sweetness you get from agave spirits.
Hacienda de Chihuahua is at the forefront of sotol production in Mexico. The company played a role in sotol receiving a Denomination of Origin, and it produces some pretty exceptional spirits. The H5 is its most sophisticated expression. It's crafted from wild Dasylirion plants, fermented with champagne yeast, and aged in French white oak barrels. It's rich and smooth with notes of coffee, vanilla, spice, and caramel. On the finish, you get sweetness with just a touch of mint. Speaking from experience, this is some seriously good stuff.