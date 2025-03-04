14 Popular Non-Alcoholic Drinks You Need To Try In Mexico

Think of a popular Mexican drink and most people's minds will go straight to tequila or perhaps a tequila-based cocktail like the margarita or paloma. While those libations are very much a part of Mexican culture, there's also a whole world of non-alcoholic drinks that are just as exciting. In the nearly five years that I've been living in Mexico, I've had the chance to sample a myriad of non-boozy drinks that range from refreshing fruity beverages to spice-forward sippers and creamy concoctions. If there's one thing I've learned, it's that Mexico's drink culture goes far beyond the bar.

Just like its food, Mexico's drinks are vast and varied. Some beverages, like atole, have been around for centuries. Others are newer creations that put a modern twist on traditional thirst-quenchers. Classics that you can find all over the country include aguas frescas, café de olla, and jugos verdes. Then there are regional drinks that you typically only find in their place of origin, like cebadinas and tejate. If you're looking for some delicious booze-free beverages to sip on, these are 14 non-alcoholic Mexican drinks that are worth trying.