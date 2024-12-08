Everything You Need To Know About Nopales

If you've spent any time in Mexico or the American Southwest, you may have come across nopales at restaurants or in home cooking. Also called nopalitos, they're used in a wide range of dishes, from eggs to tacos, salads, stews, and salsas. When cooked, they look similar to okra or bell peppers and have a mild vegetable taste — but what exactly are nopales? Where do they come from and how do you cook with them?

A nopal is a cactus with wide, flat paddles called nopales and fruit called prickly pears. Although the cacti are native to the Americas, they've become a symbol of Mexican cuisine and heritage. At first glance, nopales look rather intimidating with their sharp spines. However, they're actually relatively easy to prepare and cook. Plus, they're nutritious and delicious.

If you're looking for a unique ingredient to incorporate into your cooking, nopales can add some south-of-the-border flair to your dishes. Depending on where you live, you may be able to find them in grocery stores, Latin American markets, or even in your own backyard. Here's everything you need to know about these interesting vegetables including how to cook with them.