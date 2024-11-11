Wait, Cucumbers Are Berries?

It's easy to think of strawberries and blueberries as part of the berry family — it's right there in their names! But when we learn that foods like pumpkins, bell peppers, and cucumbers are actually considered berries, it feels a bit odd. They don't come with cute, berry-inspired names, after all. Botanically speaking, however, cucumbers are indeed classified as berries.

In botanical terms, a fruit develops from the flower of a plant, while a vegetable refers to edible plant parts like roots or stems. Here's a tip: if it has seeds, it's probably a fruit. To be classified as a berry is a little more complex.

According to botanists, a true berry is a fruit that develops from a single ovary of a flower and contains multiple seeds embedded within its fleshy structure, known as the pericarp (the part of the fruit that surrounds the seeds). Cucumbers fit this definition perfectly. They develop from the ovary of a flower and have numerous seeds nestled inside their crisp flesh. While we often think of berries as small, sweet, and snackable, this classification sheds light on the fascinating diversity of fruit types.

Many fruits we typically label as berries, like strawberries and raspberries, don't even make the cut — they're actually aggregate fruits that form from multiple ovaries. Cucumbers, on the other hand, tick all the boxes of a true berry. This leads to a surprising revelation: other common fruits you may not think of as part of the berry family are also technically berries.