How To Identify Tequila's Tasting Notes

Even though it's one of the more popular spirits to grace the shelves of liquor stores, you might be surprised by just how complex and varied tequila can be. The Mexican-made liquor, made primarily from an agave base, has found its niche in bar culture as the unique but essential ingredient in popular cocktails such as the margarita and the paloma. But, in spite of its presence, you may not know just how much character tequila can have when sipped in the traditional way. On top of this, such a distinct (and perhaps somewhat unfamiliar) spirit might come with a whole collection of flavors that it can be hard to know just what to do with it. These tasting notes, though, can be identified with just a few simple strategies.

Much like how bourbon must adhere to strict rules surrounding its corn-dominant mash bill, so too must tequila, where its sugar standard dictates that at least 51% of its sugars need to come from the agave plant. This means that pretty much every tequila is going to have a central agave note, so you can then distinguish other notes that either evolve from or spring forth from this one. Tasting notes that are common in tequila are those of earthy, floral, herbal, and fruity flavors, with some having a nutty or savory characteristic while others may even be spicy or sweet. From the agave base, you can branch out into these categories to really appreciate your sip.