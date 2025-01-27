How To Tell If Your Cocoa Powder Is High-Quality

Whether you like nibbling on chocolate sugar cookies as a post-meal treat or enjoy sipping on a piping cup of popular hot chocolate mixes now and then, there's one ingredient to thank for many of the world's most commonly loved desserts. That would be cocoa powder, the product of cacao beans being fermented, roasted, and pressed. You've likely seen jars and bags of the stuff lining the baking section of grocery stores, but not all of them are worth reaching for. Some are higher quality than others, and it all comes down to the cocoa powder's fat percentage.

The amount of fat, which can be referred to as cocoa butter, that's found in your powder typically varies anywhere between zero to 24%. A cocoa powder's specific percentage of fat is determined by how much of it is extracted during the manufacturing process. The longer or harder the cacao nibs are pressed for, the less of that cocoa butter it will contain. Higher fat content is the key to knowing you're using high-quality cocoa powder.