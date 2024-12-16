What's The Difference Between Irish, American, And European Butter?

Whether in the grocery aisle or the kitchen, it's easy to assume that butter is just butter. It's the yellow dairy stuff that we spread on toast, bake cakes with, and use to make sauces. Outside of margarine, there's nothing too unexpected happening in the butter aisle. But there are some variations between butters from different places and ones made in different ways, and those small differences could be making or breaking your cooking experience without you even knowing it. And that's even more likely to be the case if you have picked up a recipe from another country and just used the butter that you're used to without a second thought.

The difference between butters is more than simply the geographical name. While most butter is made through the same simple practice, American butter, European butter, and Irish butter have variations in the exact process and the nature of the ingredients. The most important consequence is that the end product has different ratios of butterfat to water to milk solids. However, depending on how the cows are kept — and, arguably more importantly, where they're kept — the butter might look and taste quite different too.