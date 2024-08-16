What To Bring To A Barbecue To Actually Impress Your Friends

Sunny, summer weather means dining al fresco, patios, grilling, and barbecues. Friends gather around evening bonfires, beers and cocktails in hand, and indulge in the fruits (and vegetables) of the warmest season. But hosting an event like a giant warm-weather shindig means planning, cooking, cleaning, and serving your guests. Being the friend or family member who brings something show-stopping is always appreciated, and remembered.

Advertisement

But, to take things a step further and really lean in to being an overachiever, you should aspire to bring a dish that truly impresses your friends, the party-goers, and the host. Deviled eggs are great, but no one is snapping pics and adding them to their instagram highlight reel, right? Macaroni salad does not usually slap. Store-bought cookies are a nice thought, but, meh. Instead, opt to create a dish that folks remember. From new twists on classics to downright interesting drinks and desserts, here are things to bring to a barbecue that will actually impress your friends, gain points with your in-laws, or make you the talk of the barbecue.