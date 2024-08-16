What To Bring To A Barbecue To Actually Impress Your Friends
Sunny, summer weather means dining al fresco, patios, grilling, and barbecues. Friends gather around evening bonfires, beers and cocktails in hand, and indulge in the fruits (and vegetables) of the warmest season. But hosting an event like a giant warm-weather shindig means planning, cooking, cleaning, and serving your guests. Being the friend or family member who brings something show-stopping is always appreciated, and remembered.
But, to take things a step further and really lean in to being an overachiever, you should aspire to bring a dish that truly impresses your friends, the party-goers, and the host. Deviled eggs are great, but no one is snapping pics and adding them to their instagram highlight reel, right? Macaroni salad does not usually slap. Store-bought cookies are a nice thought, but, meh. Instead, opt to create a dish that folks remember. From new twists on classics to downright interesting drinks and desserts, here are things to bring to a barbecue that will actually impress your friends, gain points with your in-laws, or make you the talk of the barbecue.
1. Caesar salad with kale
A surprising and fun way to present kale; bringing this salad to the barbecue is sure to create some new lovers of the cruciferous green. Kale, which starred as the fresh, green backdrop on the salad bars and hot buffet stations of my millennial youth, has had a resurgence in recent years; and for good reason. Whether you choose Tuscan, dinosaur, lacinto, red, or Russian kale, kale hosts an abundance of good-for-you vitamins and minerals, like potassium, vitamins B and C, calcium, and iron. Caesar salad, traditionally combines creamy Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, anchovies, and crispy croutons. But swapping the romaine for kale is the kicker that will leave your friends with raised eyebrows.
First, choose a kale variety that lends itself well to raw treatment; a Tuscan or lacinto works best here. Next, after pulling the leaves from the stems, massage your kale with a little salt and lemon juice. This will soften the fibers in the leafy green, making it easier to chew. From here, you will want to create your house-made Caesar dressing and toast off your croutons. That stale baguette is about to take on new life. Combine everything in a bowl ahead of time, if desired. The beauty of kale is that it gets better in a salad situation the longer it sits.
2. Watermelon, feta, and mint salad
This is one of those go-to recipes for me, and it is a hit every time I bring it, well, anywhere. A watermelon, feta, and mint salad a more exciting way to serve up the summer staple, watermelon, while also making use of that out-of-control mint plant on your patio. Juicy, hydrating watermelon, with it's mild sweetness, seems a match made in heaven when put next to salty, briny feta. The Greek cheese, traditionally made with goat or sheep's milk, brings a tang that is instantly tamed in this iteration. Add in some fresh, cooling mint — a garden mainstay — and the result is a dish as at home next to grilled chicken as bratwurst or burgers.
To create this impressive and delicious dish, start by cutting up and cubing a very ripe, red watermelon and placing it in a large bowl. Next, you will want to cut and cube a block of good quality feta cheese and add it in with the watermelon. Skip the pre-crumbled stuff, as it can be a bit dry and the texture is not ideal. Lastly, chiffonade some fresh mint leaves (not spearmint; it is too toothpaste-like) and add to the bowl. Add a bit of kosher salt and a bit of black pepper and gently toss everything together. You can add a bit of finely chopped red onion, if you like, but it is not altogether necessary.
3. Mexican street corn
Corn on the cob is about as quintessential to a summer barbecue as it gets, and prepping some Mexican street corn as an easy yet impressive side will have all your friends begging for the recipe — if you can even call it that. Throwing ready-to-go foil wrapped cobs on the bonfire or grill along with any steak, burgers, or dogs cooked by the host allows for a one-stop dish, too. There are a few options for preparations here, and whether you'd like to get ahead and show up with a done dish, or cook while you are at the gathering.
If you are into the idea of cooking on site, grab a few ears of corn and remove the husks. Slather each in mayonnaise, then sprinkle on crumbled Oaxaca cheese, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Wrap each prepped cob in tin foil, then, when you are ready, place the sealed foil cobs on the grill for about 10 minutes. To prep ahead of time, shuck the corn and place on a baking sheet under the broiler after brushing with vegetable oil, salt, and pepper. Once the corn is charred, remove from the oven and coat each ear with a combination of Mexican crema, mayonnaise, lime juice, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, and chili powder.
4. Fresh peaches for grilling
Summer barbecues mean that summer fruit will be available, so why not bring a dish to really highlight the season and impress your friends? Peaches are an all-around favorite, and a recipe allowing you to use the heat of the grill, too, for freshly-made dessert sounds ideal. At their peak between June and August, peaches and other stone fruit lend themselves well to both sweet and savory applications. So, check in with your host or hostess ahead of time to see if you can help create either a needed appetizer — like a grilled peach and burrata salad — or a dessert, like a classic peach cobbler.
Once you have decided on a dish, bring fresh, ripe peaches to the shindig and halve them, removing the large central pit. Don't choose overripe peaches for this application, as they will fall apart and get a bit too mushy once they are in contact with the grill. Once they are cut in half, you can grill the peaches over the flame for about four minutes; with or without a brush of olive oil, a sprinkling of sugar, or any spices. Again, it depends on how you are planning to use your said stone fruit. Once they are done, remove from the grill and slice them or prep them for your perfect barbecue dish.
5. Banana split boats
Having a guest take care of dessert is usually a "phew!" moment for the host or hostess of any barbecue or get-together. Bringing banana splits made for the grill is fun, nostalgic, and makes cleanup (in foil boats you can assemble ahead of time) a breeze. The classic banana split requires a large bowl to hold one banana split down the middle, a scoop each of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream, freshly diced strawberries and pineapple, a dollop of whipped cream, drizzle of chocolate sauce, and, of course, a cherry on top. To assemble this mammoth dessert for each person would be a bit of a challenge for any host.
Instead, grab some bananas and place in foil. Take a knife and slice lengthwise down the banana, sort of opening it up. Stuff chocolate chips, nuts, fresh strawberries, and marshmallows into the sliced opening, then close the foil. Place bananas directly on the grill for about five minutes, or until chocolate is melted. Let the guests open their banana boats and top with ice cream and additional toppings. No cleanup necessary, so it's a win for you and the host.
6. Disposable and recyclable plates and utensils
For whoever is hosting the barbecue, shindig, or party, there is a long list of things to remember, and, more than likely, something will be forgotten. There are lots of non-food items you can bring along to help the host or hostess — from plates to utensils. Plus, by being the one buying the dishware, you can opt for something more sustainable than styrofoam plates or plastic cups.
In order to be as helpful and efficient as possible, ask your host or hostess what they are planning to serve and if different courses are happening. That way, you can plan to bring smaller plates for appetizers and dips as needed; larger and sturdier plates for ribs, burgers, hot dogs, and all the accompanying sides; bowls or another set of small plates for dessert; and accompanying utensils. Do not forget large serving utensils, too. The less your host or hostess has to worry about, the more helpful you will be. There are plant-based and compostable options for all of the serve-ware and disposable dishes these days, too, so no one has to feel bad about a giant landfill load after the party.
7. Insulated glasses
Keeping track of your glassware at a busy barbecue is a tall task. But having them weep everywhere thanks to ice cubes and outdoor heat can make outdoor tables wet and messy. Kill two birds here by bringing insulated glasses. The host or hostess can hang on to them after the party's over, or they could become your friend group's new traveling barware; whoever hosts the party gets the glasses. They'll hold everything from beer to juice to cocktails to water.
Insulated glasses come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from wine glasses to bar glasses. Some of the best reviewed are covered tumblers in a variety of colors with straws, available online or at many of the big box stores. Guests would easily be able to keep track of drinks, keep their chosen wine, beer, or cocktail cold, and lessen the chance of spills if there are some big hand gestures going on.
8. A pitcher of margaritas
A signature drink for the barbecue? Sounds like you need something cool, refreshing, and unique. Bringing a pitcher of margaritas that can be endlessly adapted with spice, fruit juices, and garnishes will make you a culinary hero. You can go a few directions here, too. You can bring a prepped signature margarita to complement whatever the host or hostess is serving, or you can start with a base recipe and bring garnishes and juices for your guests to create their own masterpiece.
For an excellent, easy, and tried-and-true pitcher of margaritas, grab a good quality tequila blanco as it will be best with the fresh lime juice. You will also need a good orange liquor; Gran Marnier, a brandy-based one, and Cointreau are both classic choices. Lastly, you will need fresh lime juice. You may be tempted to use the store-bought shelf-stable variety, but fresh lime juice is much sweeter, tastier, and lacks questionable preservatives. Natural is always better, right? To create a big pitcher, use the ratio of 3-2-1; you'll want three parts tequila, two parts orange liquor, and one part lime juice.
9. S'mores platter
Is there a more quintessential summer dessert than the s'more? Adult and kid-friendly, s'mores are endlessly adaptable and present a fun and interactive way for guests to wrap up the evening. Bringing a platter of several cookies or graham crackers; flavored marshmallows, jams, chocolates, and more will have the sweet stuff taken care of and your friends impressed.
To create an interesting and impressive s'mores platter, start by layering in the basics, but in an upscale way. Grab the classic cinnamon-sugar graham crackers, some good quality milk and dark chocolate bars, and regular white marshmallows. Then, add in some different cracker offerings — like Cheez-it's for a salty s'more twist; Oreos; or even Nilla Wafers. Next, throw in some fruit options; a raspberry jam, freshly sliced bananas, and strawberries. Chocolate is endlessly adaptable here; put some Nutella out for good measure, plus white chocolate bars, flavored spicy bars; or even Reeses. Your guests will love the hundreds of combinations and you'll basically be the dessert hero of the barbecue.
10. A killer pasta salad
Carbs are what it is all about when it comes to sides for the barbecue, and a good way to impress your friends is to show up with a delicious side dish: pasta salad. And just about everyone has a favorite recipe for this barbecue staple, but here's how to simplify things.
There are a few rules to follow to create your own perfect pasta salad. First, choose the right pasta. Gemelli, rotini, penne, orecchiette, and fusilli are all great options since their crevices capture flavor. Make sure you cook to only al dente, since the pasta will soften further as it sits in any kind of vinegar; and make sure your pasta water is salted. Next, choose either a soft cheese to add right before serving or a harder cheese and grate into your salad. Vegetable additions should be roasted or well seasoned before they are added — you're building layers of flavor, and every component should taste delicious on its own. Opt for fresh herbs as a bright addition, leaning on summer favorites like basil, dill, and cilantro. For dressings, make your own or use shortcuts like pickle brine or juice from your pepperoncini jar. Plain mayonnaise should be doctored with salt, pepper, herbs, vinegar, and more. Now you've got the perfect pasta salad to bring to your next barbecue.
11. All the toppings
If you've been invited to a barbecue and your host or hostess is making hamburgers and/or hot dogs, why not volunteer to bring all of the toppings? From cheeses to condiments, taking these items off the grocery list will be helpful and impressive. Plus, you can easily, then, make sure that you're own favorite barbecue toppings are out and available; and, maybe even get some people hooked on your own combination.
First, make sure you've got the traditional condiments: mustard, ketchup, and mayonnaise. Next, you'll want to provide several types of cheese; your best bet is to grab cheddar or a sharp cheese, Swiss, American, an infusion cheese like a pepper jack, and then something a little out-of-the-ordinary, like goat cheese or Gorgonzola. Next up, the vegetables or vegetable-adjacent items. Snag some good quality heirloom tomatoes, crisp Bibb lettuce, freshly sliced red onions, and pickles — both sweet and sour. Once you've got all the usual toppings, add in a few special ones. Caramelize your own onions; bring a local purveyor's pepper jelly; grab some kimchi; or bring some of your world-famous chili.
12. Mango lassis
If you have never indulged in a mango lassi alongside your takeout Indian butter chicken, you're missing out. This Indian drink is not only easy to make; it is also amazingly refreshing on a hot day, and can even double as drinkable dessert. Lassi, the Punjabi word for buttermilk, originated in India around 1,000 B.C. and usually consisted of combinations of sour yogurt or buttermilk and cardamom, cumin, and other warming spices. The addition of mango makes this original smoothie cooling, sweet, and tropical — perfect for a summer barbecue — and just unusual enough that your friends will be impressed.
To create a pitcher of mango lassis, you'll need about 3 cups of fresh or frozen cut up mango. Extremely ripe, fresh mango is best here, but frozen is okay in a pinch. You will also need an equal amount of plain yogurt; not Greek or Skyrr, which is too thick for this application. Blend the yogurt and mango together, then add in about a cup and ½ of whole milk, ½ cup of honey, a sprinkling of green cardamom powder, and a tablespoon of lime juice. Blend until smooth, then serve garnished with mint leaves and more cardamom.