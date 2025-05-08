Choose The Juiciest Watermelons All Summer With The 2-Finger Test

Each year, the onset of longer days and rising temperatures doesn't just indicate summer is drawing near, it also signals the beginning of watermelon season. These hefty, hydrating fruits are not only refreshingly delicious on a hot day, they're packed full of lycopene, vitamin C, vitamin A, fiber, and plenty of other nutrients to keep us cool and healthy all summer long. Of course, all of this is dependent on choosing a watermelon you actually want to eat.

A ripe watermelon is juicy, sweet, and soft without being mushy, while an underripe one is somehow simultaneously sour and flavorless, dry, and unpleasantly crisp. Getting a good one may at first seem like a game of chance, but once you know the right things to look for, you'll be able to spot a ripe watermelon a mile away. Though some people swear by the knock test (a hollow sound allegedly means it's ripe), there's a simple visual cue that'll help you pick the right watermelon for your gazpacho salad recipe every time.

It's called the two-finger test and it works like this — watermelons famously feature a series of light and dark striated green stripes on the outside of their rinds. If the dark green stripes are as wide as your index and middle fingers together, it indicates that sweet, juicy, soft flesh awaits you inside. Just be sure to store your watermelon properly when you get it home to ensure the best possible flavor once you're ready to slice into it.