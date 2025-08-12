11 Breads From Fast Food Sandwich Chains, Ranked Worst To Best

While sandwich enthusiasts tend to view a quality sandwich in terms of savory slices of deli meat, melted cheese, and fistfuls of fresh veggies, let's not forget the importance of what keeps all that stuff together. The true workhorse of any sandwich is the bread upon which the fixings are stacked. Without a reliable delivery system, a sandwich is nothing more than a salad without a fork. Though plenty of fast food sandwich restaurants bake their own bread, they're not necessarily top of mind when you're thinking of high-quality bread.

The best sandwich spots are those where the bread is functional while bringing its own flavor to the sandwich. There are plenty of sandwich chains that know what they're doing when it comes to their baked offerings, but there are just as many that have yet to figure this out. After visiting eleven popular fast food joints, here is a definitive ranking of the bread game at a few of America's classic sandwich spots.