11 Biggest Bakery Chains In The U.S.

Venture into a city, any city, and you'll find a bakery in almost every downtown neighborhood. No two ever look alike (or taste the same). What is it that makes some bakeries flounder and sink, while others take off to become recognizable names nationwide?

For some chain bakeries, it's about doing something unique or different, such as the case with the almost 200-year-old sourdough starter at Boudin Bakery or the fresh-ground flour at the Great Harvest Bread Company. It's those seemingly little things that aren't such little things after all. For others, it could be a brush with TV fame that spurred large scale interest and excitement (we're looking at you, Magnolia Bakery). Atmosphere, like the fireplaces of Paris Baguette, or the healthy and fresh emphasis found at Pret a Manger and Le Pain Quotidien, doesn't hurt either.

Whatever "it" is that propels a single storefront into a large-scale chain, the bakeries below went beyond the typical neighborhood gathering place, becoming nationwide — and in some cases, global — names. From breads to cookies to pudding, each bakery had an item or items to take them far beyond locally known status.