Here's What To Expect When You Order Your Sub 'Mike's Way' At Jersey Mike's

Despite its name, Jersey Mike's isn't limited to just the Garden State. The fast food joint went from a local sandwich shop to a global franchise, boasting a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. There's a myriad of menu options to choose from, whether it be a hot Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak or a cold Turkey and Provolone sandwich. But real fans of the establishment know what makes the subs so enjoyable isn't just the type of tuna or the type of steak Jersey Mike's uses – it's how you customize it. And if you're one for a loaded hoagie, order your meal to be made "Mike's Way."

Requesting a "Mike's Way" sub means your sandwich will be dressed with the whole works, including tomatoes, onions, shredded lettuce, oil, and vinegar. It's then topped off with "Mike's Way" seasoning, which Allrecipes claims is just a simple blend of salt and oregano. This mix of ingredients provides ample flavor.