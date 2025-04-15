Here's What To Expect When You Order Your Sub 'Mike's Way' At Jersey Mike's
Despite its name, Jersey Mike's isn't limited to just the Garden State. The fast food joint went from a local sandwich shop to a global franchise, boasting a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. There's a myriad of menu options to choose from, whether it be a hot Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak or a cold Turkey and Provolone sandwich. But real fans of the establishment know what makes the subs so enjoyable isn't just the type of tuna or the type of steak Jersey Mike's uses – it's how you customize it. And if you're one for a loaded hoagie, order your meal to be made "Mike's Way."
Requesting a "Mike's Way" sub means your sandwich will be dressed with the whole works, including tomatoes, onions, shredded lettuce, oil, and vinegar. It's then topped off with "Mike's Way" seasoning, which Allrecipes claims is just a simple blend of salt and oregano. This mix of ingredients provides ample flavor.
Where the term Mike's Way comes from
The origin of "Mike's Way" is exactly what it sounds like. This approach to garnishing a sandwich is just as Michael Ingravallo, Jersey Mike's founder, did it back in 1956. That was when the shop first opened under the name Mike's Subs. Ingravallo's way of making sandwiches proved popular. The very first restaurant was located in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, and people especially loved to line up for sammies during the summer.
Fast forward to 1975 when the joint was taken over by Peter Cancro, who was only 17 years old and still in high school at the time. Cancro maintained "Mike's Way," and that's part of why the recipe still stands today. Jersey Mike's currently has over 3,000 locations and counting throughout the country that stay true to Ingravallo's approach by serving customers the ingredient-stuffed subs that fans have loved for generations.