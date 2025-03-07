The Sandwich Chain That Lets You Buy Its Day-Old Bread
From condiment controversy to ingredient hacks, your favorite sandwich shop could be a treasure trove of surprises. It should be common knowledge that the secret to a saucy Subway sandwich is all about ingredient order, and that there's a list of creative ways to save money at suburban sandwich staple Panera. Plus, there are even a few secrets you probably didn't know about Jimmy John's. The fast casual restaurant known for slinging subs stacked with lunch meats and veggies, also sells its day-old bread for less than a dollar.
Some sustainable bakeries and delis sell day-old loaves and pastries at reduced prices. Jimmy John's layers its sandwiches on wheat and French bread (or between two succulent pickle slices, in some cases) and its next-day loaves go for just 50 cents at some locations. Properly stored bread will remain crusty and flavorful after a day or two, and stale bread can cleverly be incorporated into recipes for puddings, stews, casseroles, and desserts.
Transform day-old loaves
To snag a discounted day-old loaf, social media's sandwich insiders suggest stopping by Jimmy John's early in the morning. Wheat bread can last for up to four days, and French bread is good for two to three days at room temperature. Storing loaves in the refrigerator will also extend your bread's lifespan (but beware, it can also dry it out). You can snack on day-old bread as is, work it into a recipe, or freeze it for later before it goes stale. You should throw away bread displaying any apparent mold, but stale loaves can easily be revived with a little bit of moisture.
You can also savor bread that's gone stale by using it as an ingredient for dinner or dessert. Stale bread holds up wonderfully when soaked in bread puddings. Toast stale bread for a flavorful panzanella, top salad with homemade croutons, or transform day-old slices into a basic stuffing.