The Sandwich Chain That Lets You Buy Its Day-Old Bread

From condiment controversy to ingredient hacks, your favorite sandwich shop could be a treasure trove of surprises. It should be common knowledge that the secret to a saucy Subway sandwich is all about ingredient order, and that there's a list of creative ways to save money at suburban sandwich staple Panera. Plus, there are even a few secrets you probably didn't know about Jimmy John's. The fast casual restaurant known for slinging subs stacked with lunch meats and veggies, also sells its day-old bread for less than a dollar.

Some sustainable bakeries and delis sell day-old loaves and pastries at reduced prices. Jimmy John's layers its sandwiches on wheat and French bread (or between two succulent pickle slices, in some cases) and its next-day loaves go for just 50 cents at some locations. Properly stored bread will remain crusty and flavorful after a day or two, and stale bread can cleverly be incorporated into recipes for puddings, stews, casseroles, and desserts.