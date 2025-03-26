10 Fast Food Chains That Serve Mouth-Watering Cinnamon Rolls
With their rich icing and comforting spice, cinnamon rolls are a classic for a reason. Though breakfast pastry connoisseurs might turn their noses up at versions that aren't homemade sourdough cinnamon rolls that will make you never want to look back or the intricate and upgraded Swedish cinnamon rolls your breakfast menu needs, we've rounded up 10 fast food chains that make them pretty darn deliciously.
From food court favorites to pizza delivery joints, there are restaurants from a variety of cuisines with a mouth-watering take on the nostalgic (and, quite frankly, iconic) cinnamon roll. So, whether you're looking for the perfect pastry to pair with your morning cup of joe, or are simply in need of a sweet treat to round out a seriously savory meal, go ahead and snag a cinnamon roll from one of these spots. They'll give you all the warm and spicy, rich and creamy goodness that you're craving, along with convenience and affordability that are hard to beat.
Cinnabon
It would be wrong to kick off this list with a chain other than Cinnabon because, let's be honest, it has the fast food cinnamon roll on lock. And the shopping mall staple has got a size to correspond with practically any hunger level, too. Whether you opt for a Classic Roll, MiniBon Roll, or BonBites, you're sure to enjoy the gooey, indulgent taste of a Cinnabon.
There are a variety of factors that make Cinnabon's mouth-watering pastries a cut above the rest. For example, beyond cracking the code for the softest, pillowiest, moistest chain cinnamon rolls out there, Cinnabon also makes its pastries with an extra-special cinnamon. Cinnabon's Makara cinnamon blend comes from cinnamon cultivated in a specific region of Indonesia with high elevations. This specific cinnamon is part of the untold truth of Cinnabon, along with the aroma that special spice (and other decadent ingredients) produces. You just can't get the multi-sensory experience of a Cinnabon cinnamon roll anywhere else.
Krispy Kreme
If you've got a hankering for a sweet treat in the morning but are torn between a melt-in-your mouth donut and a warm and comforting cinnamon roll, fret not. With its Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll, Krispy Kreme combines both classic pastries. The donut chain's creation spins its iconic yeast-raised dough into the shape of the cinnamon roll everyone knows and loves, then amps it up with an even coating of the sugary glaze that's sure to leave you licking your fingers.
The Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll was first introduced in September 2021, alongside a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll in partnership with General Mills as a limited-time release. Praise abounded for the Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll, and the following year Krispy Kreme brought it back with the launch of "Cinnamon Sundays," where customers could get an individual cinnamon roll or a four pack on that special day of the week. But one day a week just wasn't enough for cinnamon roll fanatics, and in 2024 Krispy Kreme made the item a permanent addition to its menu, meaning it is now offered every day as of this publication.
Panera Bread
With its abundant pastry case and baskets on baskets of bagels, there are plenty of breakfast items to choose from at Panera Bread. But if a dense and chewy bagel or a flaky croissant isn't quite striking your fancy, go for one of the chain's fluffy cinnamon rolls coated thick with icing. And if you're part of the MyPanera loyalty program, you're in luck. As of this publication, you can snag a free treat on your birthday, and a decadent cinnamon roll is one of the options you can claim — it's a secret you probably didn't know about Panera Bread.
Though its original cinnamon roll is a staple, in 2024 the chain put a spin on the classic with two limited-time offerings: CinnaScrambles and CinnaTops. The CinnaScramble put a sweeter twist on a savory breakfast sandwich by using Panera's cinnamon roll in place of your typical bread, bagel, or croissant. The CinnaTops were an indulgent offering, topping the chain's cinnamon roll with chunks of brownie, chocolate chip cookie, or candy cookie. Though both offerings have since been retired, it was a bold move in the breakfast sphere. And pastry purists can rest easy knowing that Panera Bread's original cinnamon roll isn't going anywhere.
Wendy's
When you think of Wendy's, you probably don't think of a cinnamon roll, but four years into the fast food chain's latest foray into the breakfast game, it added a pretty delicious one to its menu. In February 2024, Wendy's launched the Cinnabon Pull-Apart, a partnership with none other than Cinnabon.
With a shape more closely resembling monkey bread, the sweet breakfast item is an updated take on a classic cinnamon roll. Served warm, bite-sized pieces of buttery dough are baked with Cinnabon's iconic cinnamon and finished with rich cream cheese frosting. Dig in with a fork, or go wild and rip off bites with your fingers.
Wendy's fresh take on a familiar breakfast item isn't its first culinary innovation. In fact, the burger joint broke the mold with a buffet-style SuperBar. The all-you-can-eat buffet debuted in the late 1980s and only lasted for around a decade. Fingers crossed that the Cinnabon Pull-Apart lasts a bit longer.
Pizza Hut
Everyone knows that pizza night isn't complete without a sweet treat, and Pizza Hut slings some delicious mini cinnamon rolls thanks to a partnership with Cinnabon. Like many other fast food joints on this list, Pizza Hut's foray into the classic pastry wasn't for breakfast purposes; it was to create the ultimate savory and sweet experience by serving up cinnamon rolls as a dessert.
The partnership launched in October 2018, and since then, customers have been able to tack a 10-pack of Crafted by Cinnabon Mini Rolls onto their order. The best part? They're delivered warm, straight to your front door, which is a pretty great feature coming from the pizza chain that made the first-ever delivery to space. And the delivery of warm Cinnabon Mini Rolls also means that you can get all the deliciousness of a Cinnabon without having to drop by your local mall or wait for the next time you're in an airport terminal to nosh on an ooey-gooey cinnamon roll from the beloved chain.
Papa John's
If a classic cinnamon roll still feels too breakfast-y after you've chowed down on some pizza, Papa John's offers Cinnamon Pull Aparts: the perfect warm and comforting end to your meal. Though it's similar to the Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart, Papa John's takes the deconstructed cinnamon roll to a whole new level.
Rather than being packaged in a cup best suited for one person (maybe two, if you're being generous), the pizza chain's Cinnamon Pull Aparts are served up in an eight-inch square box. That's enough to feed a handful of people, and coming in at less than $10 as of this publication, that dessert is certainly worth adding to your order.
So, go ahead and dig into the small pieces of cinnamon-sugar coated dough topped with a substantial drizzle of cream cheese icing. But if there isn't enough cream cheese icing for your liking, you can always supplement with your own homemade version, just be sure to try one of these ways to elevate the flavor of cream cheese frosting.
Domino's
If you're one of those people who thinks cinnamon rolls can lean a little too sweet, Domino's has the perfect option for you with its Cinnamon Bread Twists. Rather than slathered with cinnamon filling and rolled into a spiral like your traditional cinnamon roll, Domino's Cinnamon Bread Twists are buttery logs of dough that take on a ribbon loop shape.
After being baked perfectly golden with a crunch on the outside and a light fluffiness on the inside, the twists are then dusted with cinnamon sugar. This method imparts that cinnamon roll vibe without the heaviness of the classic breakfast pastry. Furthermore, the icing is served on the side rather than being drizzled right on top. This gives you the ability to control how much icing each twist gets — perfect for folks without a massive sweet tooth but who are still wanting a dessert to balance the savoriness of the viral TikTok Domino's Pizza, or your favorite pie from the chain.
Taco Bell
Tacos and cinnamon rolls might seem like a curious combo, but Taco Bell is sure to convert doubters with its Cinnabon Delights. This unique take on a breakfast staple features bite-sized balls of cinnamon-y dough injected with icing. They're small enough to pop in your mouth whole, and the rush that comes with the sugary filling is the perfect end to your trip to the fast food taco joint.
Cinnabon Delights are one of two sweets offered on Taco Bell's menu, with the other being the Cinnamon Twists. Though you might be tempted to opt for the twists since they come in at a whole dollar cheaper than a two-pack of Cinnabon Delights, don't give in. Cinnamon Twists are actually one of the 10 menu items you should avoid ordering at Taco Bell. Despite the twists' appealing light and airy in texture, the flavor just doesn't stand up to the Cinnabon Delights.
Au Bon Pain
With its name translating to "from good bread," it's safe to assume that Au Bon Pain is going to have a solid pastry selection. But if you're not feeling one of the French-inspired chain's four muffin options, five cookie options, or six croissant options, go for the Cinnamon Swirl Roll.
A staple on a variety of college campuses across the eastern half of the United States, Au Bon Pain serves up a yummy cinnamon roll that stays true to the classic interpretation of the breakfast item. The fluffy dough, cinnamon filling, and sugary icing makes for one delicious pastry.
If the idea of a French boulangerie has your mouth watering, there's actually a method to baking cinnamon rolls to give them a croissant-like texture. It'll take a little elbow grease and a lot of butter, so if that feels like too much work, drop by your local Au Bon Pain. Its pastries are sure to scratch that itch.
McAlister's Deli
Need a little something to go with your soup, sandwich, or spud? McAlister's Deli has just the thing: the Cinnabon Mini Cookie Sandwiches. That's right, the chain deli and restaurant hopped on the cinnamon roll train too, but with a twist. Instead of the classic breakfast pastry (which might not pair so well with a massive baked potato), McAlister's Deli opted for snickerdoodle-style cookies sandwiched around Cinnabon's finger-licking icing.
This partnership combines everything you know and love about Cinnabon cinnamon rolls with the nostalgic taste of a snickerdoodle cookie. Of course, no trip to the southern sandwich joint is complete without the famous iced tea, and there's a reason why the tea at McAlister's Deli is so good. So next time you drop by a McAlister's make sure to snag the Cinnabon Mini Cookie Sandwiches and a fresh cup of sweet tea. The two make a picture-perfect pairing fit for anyone with a sweet tooth.