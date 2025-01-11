14 Chain Restaurants That Bake Their Bread In-House

The smell of bread baking in the oven always stops us in our tracks. It could be any variety and we would still pause to savor its cozy, inviting scent. British journalist William Cobbett once quipped, "Without bread all is misery." While he was right, we would like to offer a minor correction: "Without fresh bread, all is misery." Mom-and-pop places make it a point of pride to crank out loaf after loaf for customers to see. At chain restaurants where frozen ingredients are the name of the game, that expectation for artisanal baked goods usually goes out the window — or so we thought.

Wanting an elevated take on the sub sandwich or Patty Melt isn't totally unreachable when you visit a restaurant that bakes its bread in-house. We found 14 places that utilize highly-trained bakers to scrape together hoagies, dinner rolls, or crusty breads for your bruschetta-making needs, like ciabatta with original recipes, and oftentimes hand-mixed dough. Not every enterprise has a tub of sourdough starter in the back, but you can at least expect the loaf to be toasty, warm, and billowing with steam. Take a look at the delis, burger joints, and steakhouses doing it right.