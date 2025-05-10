18 Sandwiches That Are So Much Better Toasted
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good, hot meal can cure a great many ills, and nowhere is this truer than with the humble sandwich. Toasted? Even better. Tons of problems feel more manageable once you put a grilled, pressed, pan-fried, or oven-warmed sandwich into the mix.
Happily, few things are easier than turning a regular sandwich into a toasted one. For one thing, there are many means of achieving the desired toasty effect. You can use a cast iron pan, panini press, or even an air fryer. (If you need a few low-cost tools, consider the Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, Hamilton Beach Panini Press, or Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven.)
For another, you can cook sandwiches several ways: grill the whole thing, throw it in an air fryer, cook the ingredients separately, or toast only the bread. Recipes abound, so you'll never run out of inspiration. Here are 18 toasted sandwiches to get you started today.
1. Cheese
Cheese sandwiches are a classic after-school snack, and they run the gamut from regular old cheddar to Brie, Swiss, or Gruyère. While any of these are delicious with bread and mayo (because everything is delicious with bread and mayo), they're even better when you put the cheese on the inside, spread the mayo on the outside, and toast. Both Kraft Singles American Cheese Slices and Horizon Organic American Cheese Slices make a gooey, melty sandwich easy.
But hey, did you know that you can add sweet ingredients to grilled cheese sandwiches? It's true. Fig or quince spread, onion jam, and seasonal ingredients such as tart apples or cranberry jellies all work well. Do note that, while ketchup and cheese sandwiches are totally a thing, the classic red condiment gets kind of gross when you grill that cheese sandwich, so avoid putting ketchup on it. If you really have to have it, dish out a little ketchup after it's grilled and dip it in like you would with a cup of tomato soup.
2. Ham and cheese
Much like its ham-less counterpart, the plain cheese sandwich, the ham and cheese gets better when you toast it, and for all the same reasons. To take a gourmet approach, scrape butter over the outside of the bread and add Parmesan to it, applying light pressure to make sure it sticks. Then fill your sandwich with ham and cheese, assemble it Parmesan-side out, and cook it in a griddle until it looks the right amount of toasty. Pickles and mustard are a definite asset here, FYI, so if you like those flavors, toss them in.
Indeed, the options for updating your ham and cheese sammie are endless and far too numerous to list in this post. Just a few ideas, you say? Try raspberry jam and mustard to make a Monte Cristo, salami and Swiss cheese to make a Cubano, peach preserves and arugula for an epic summer sandwich, or goat cheese with jam if you want to be très French. Other ways to upgrade ham and cheese include experimenting with different breads, cheeses, or sauces; adding in grilled veggies; upgrading ham to prosciutto or other cured pork types; and adding in some honey.
3. Tomato
When heated, tomatoes undergo a miraculous transformation. They release a sweet aroma, a warm taste of sunshine, and a saltiness all their own, which is even more noticeable with the addition of actual salt — or products that contain it, such as mayonnaise and cheese. However you accompany them, tomatoes are better in a toasted sandwich. They're delicate, though, so eschew the grill in favor of something flat and stable, like an air fryer or pan. You can also leave the tomatoes fresh and put them on toasted bread instead.
Pro tip: You can prevent your sandwich fillings from falling out by placing slippery ingredients between non-slippery ingredients rather than next to one another. So if you want multiple tomato layers, for instance, consider putting slices of cheese between each layer to hold them in place while toasting.
4. Tuna salad
Turns out, we've been doing tuna salad wrong all this time. Not only should all tuna salad sandwiches become tuna melts by order of the Queen (read: me), but you should definitely wave cheddar goodbye in favor of any number of other cheeses: Gouda, jack, mozzarella, Havarti, Swiss, Colby ... and the list goes on. Tuna melts are easy to make and come in many variations, such as putting capers into the salad instead of celery or making vegetarian "chickpea tuna salad."
By the way, canned tuna is very affordable when you buy it in value packs. For instance, a set of 12 Wild Planet Skipjack Wild Tuna cans is around $35, and you can certainly find it for less. If you eat it a lot, it's a good idea to stock up apocalypse-style.
5. Beef and cheddar
There are many ways to do a beef and cheddar sandwich à la Arby's, but without paying "We Have the Meats" prices. Slices of cheddar or American will do, as will nacho sauce if you're pressed for time ... or just really like nacho sauce. (Guilty.) You can either toast the bun and warm the fillings separately, grill the sandwich in a pan, or broil the whole shebang, depending on your preference and the tools at hand.
If you want to update your beef and cheese a bit, turn it into an elevated Reuben. Swap out the cheddar in place of Swiss cheese, sub out lunch meat for corned beef, and top it with coleslaw on grilled bread. (Indeed, you'd be surprised how many sandwiches you can top with coleslaw.)
6. Deconstructed falafel
Growing up with a Middle Eastern father, this writer enjoyed falafel many times in childhood. It is now a scent of comfort, and since sandwiches are the ultimate comfort food, why not pair them? Simply make your falafel balls flatter or cut them in half if you get them from the deli, layer with your condiments of choice (tomatoes and tahini over here), and put it on toasty bread. You can also cook them together in a panini press.
There are three basic ingredients you'll need for a good falafel sandwich: falafel mix, tahini paste, and pita pockets. Unless you plan to make falafel mix yourself, which is a labor of love that this semi-Jewish girl has found to be not worth it (though delicious), you should look for a boxed mix. Anything that has Arabic or Hebrew on the package is bound to be pretty good. Ziyad Falafel Dry Mix, for instance, is a safe bet, though you'll likely pay less for it at your local Middle Eastern grocery store. You will also need tahini (365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Tahini is good) and pita (try Roman's Bakehouse Pita Bread Original).
7. Gyro
This Greek-iest of all sandwiches has become a total hit in America, and for good reason. Slices of lamb and beef paired with tangy tzatziki sauce and pita or bread are a recipe for feeling good about life. And if you grill it all up, life gets even better. If you don't have a large rotisserie spinner thing like they do in hole-in-the-wall restaurants, you can make the meat strips by mixing lamb and bacon in a food processor, baking the mixture like meat loaf, slicing the loaf, then broiling the strips until they're nice and crispy. Slap them on a toasted pita or shove them into a grilled cheese ... yum.
While you can always use pita pockets for gyros, but Greek flatbread without pockets is standard — try Franz Seattle International Greek Pita. In a pinch, Trader Joe's tandoori naan is a truly excellent option and won our Indian food ranking, so you can trust that it will be a delicious add-on.
8. Onion
While this old-fashioned lunchtime dish or snack isn't as popular today, onion sandwiches are a classic Southern staple. The recipe is simple: Slice sweet onions thinly, pair with mayonnaise, put between slices of bread, and consume. If you love cheese, you can take the British approach and chop the onions fine along with grated cheese and seasonings, then spread the mixture between slices of bread, either fresh or toasted.
But you know what makes this sandwich even better? If you cook the onions first — ideally, you should take the time to caramelize them — and then assemble the ingredients, before finally toasting the entire thing in a pan, slowly as you would a grilled cheese sandwich. The resulting sweetness and umami flavor are so worth it.
9. Sloppy Joe
Although you'll find a thousand different sloppy joe recipes online, the basic concept is to take a thick and meaty Bolognese sauce and slap it between two halves of a hamburger bun. There are all kinds of ways to upgrade it, though, from toasting the bun and turning it outward (thus mimicking a grilled sandwich) to assembling and then pan-frying the whole thing to turn it into a real grilled cheese sandwich ... a definite upgrade for lunch or dinner.
If you're feeling lazy, Amazon Brand Happy Belly Sloppy Joe Seasoning Mix or McCormick Sloppy Joes Seasoning Mix are highly reviewed shortcuts. You simply add the seasoning packet to the meat rather than assembling a dozen ingredients yourself, so don't feel bad about taking the easy route once in a while. (Or, ever.)
10. BLT
BLTs are classic, but they get even better when toasted. There are multiple ways you can achieve this effect. As with most of these sandwiches, you can start by simply toasting the bread. This adds a layer of satisfying crunch and minimizes the chance that the bread will stick to the roof of your mouth. Or you can toast the bread and cheese in a pan, if you're using cheese, until the bread is golden and the cheese is melted before adding the bacon, lettuce, and tomato.
Another option is to leave the lettuce out, add cheese, and grill the whole thing in a pan. This technically becomes a BLC, but who's complaining? Lastly, you can put the whole thing through a panini press until cooked, upon which you can pull your sandwich open gently and insert crispy, cold leaves and creamy avocado. Just remember if you choose to deconstruct your sandwich to work quickly and carefully, so it doesn't become cold or fall apart.
11. Chicken salad
Like tuna salad, chicken salad goes well with a little toasting. The chicken, mayo, mustard, and pickles (all classic additions, though your recipe may vary) take well to the heat, so you can basically slap your premade chicken salad between two pieces of your chosen bread, heat it up in a griddle, and call it good. If you like your chicken salad to stay cold, though, you can always toast or grill just your bread instead.
The chicken salad is really supposed to shine in a chicken salad sandwich, grilled or otherwise, so make sure you've got good meat and good mayo. Our mayonnaise brand taste test revealed Wild Harvest as the best overall, but the Best Foods Real Mayonnaise Mayo Jar and Kewpie Squeeze Tube Mayonnaise proved to be close seconds.
12. Anything with pesto
Cheese and pesto? Chicken and pesto? Tomatoes and pesto? You name it; if it has pesto in it, it's better toasted. The oil in the pesto soaks into the bread and helps it crisp up, while the cheese in the pesto — it's Parmesan, by the way —holds everything together beautifully. And if that's not enough cheese (it's not), you can use pretty much any other kind you like with the pesto, since it has such a broadly appealing flavor profile. Recipes vary, but fontina, mozzarella, and Monterey Jack are all excellent choices.
Plus, pesto is one of the easiest classy foods to make if you want to impress someone. It requires nothing more than basil leaves, pine nuts, lemon juice, Parmesan, olive oil, and a bit of salt and pepper. Be aware, though, that pine nuts cost a grip. If you want to save money, you can make it with walnuts instead.
13. Club sandwich
Triple-decker sandwiches ... toasted? You better believe it. Club sandwiches are famous for their middle layer of bread, so carb lovers unite around this towering concoction of mayo, chicken, bacon, tomato, onion, and lettuce. They have done so for more than a century, in fact; the club sandwich was first popularized at the 1904 World's Fair.
There are several ways to approach a toasted club sandwich. You can, of course, simply toast the bread and assemble all other ingredients cold — or, in the case of the meats, warm if you've just cooked them. But you can also grill the entire sandwich. This is best done if you first toast the bread in a pan with butter to ensure you get the insides and middle layer cooked, then assemble and re-toast the entire sammie.
Worried about ingredients getting too hot, such as avocado? As with chicken salad or a BLT, you can grill this and then insert cold ingredients later, or just toast the bread and meat separately, then assemble with the refrigerated items later.
14. Brie and pear
If you've ever gotten a shaved ham, Brie, and pear sandwich from a French bistro, then you know how good this flavor combo can be. Add in some butter and crusty sliced French bread, and you can pretty much die happy. Here's the thing, though, which by now you won't be surprised to hear: It's all so much more delicious toasted. Many Brie and pear sandwiches advise serving on fresh bread, but because baguette has so much structure, this is an excellent one to put through a panini press to help soften it.
This sandwich combo is all about the fresh ingredients, so make sure to choose nice ripe-yet-firm pears. Recipes vary, but Anjou and Bosc are popular recommendations. You should also choose a nice Brie. This doesn't have to be expensive; the President Brie Cheese Round is quite affordable. If you're willing to spend a bit more, Fromager d'Affinois is deliciously creamy and melty. (It is literally the favorite cheese in this writer's house.)
15. Apple and cheddar
Continuing with our fruit theme, if you've never had an apple cheddar sandwich, you're missing out. And if you've never had it toasted ... well, you just haven't lived yet. The apples soften into the cheese, which in turn melts around them, and the whole effect is one of pure heavenly goodness.
It's an incredibly easy sandwich to make, too, so you can whip it together on your lunch break or during a rushed weekend. Simply slice half an apple and some sharp cheddar, place your desired amounts between two pieces of sourdough bread, put butter in a pan, and toast until the bread is golden and the cheese begins to melt. It will take three to five minutes on the first side. Then flip and cook for about three more minutes, or until the sandwich looks done.
If you want to sneak some extra protein in there, you can add slices of turkey as well. The mild sweetness of turkey lunch meat pairs perfectly with cheese and apple, especially as all are classic fall flavors. If you're feeling adventurous, sub in havarti for cheddar and add some mustard, mayo, and pickles. Then grill the whole thing in a panini press or pan.
16. Breakfast sandwich
Breakfast sandwiches are also amazing when toasted or grilled. If you enjoyed Egg McMuffins as a child (or yesterday), then you'll love this toasted at-home version. While you can put an egg patty, cheese, and meat of choice on a pan-fried or toasted English muffin and call it good — which is right there pretty delicious — you can also put the whole lot in a panini press and make it even better. (Hello, my college days.)
The one ingredient you should make sure not to skimp on is the English muffin. Again, though, that doesn't mean you need to spend out. Thomas' Original English Muffins are a classic for a reason: tender, slightly chewy, with a slight sourdough tang, all for a very affordable price.
17. Meatball sub
Make like Joey on "Friends" and fall in love with the meatball sub all over again. Instead of placing your meatballs and marinara in a bread roll and calling it good, make sure that the roll is toasted first. For instance, you can cut a baguette in half and scoop out the inner bread, then brush it with olive oil and toast it in the oven at 350 F. Then you can add the meatballs, sauce, and cheese, and toast the entire sandwich again. You can also broil the sandwiches if you want an even toastier effect.
Prefer a grilled sandwich? Another method you can use is to assemble everything and use a panini press to flatten and melt it all together. Not only does that make it more manageable, it is oh-so-delicious. Because seriously, you can add literally anything to a panini press and it becomes more delicious. #lifehack
18. Fluffernutter
This tasty treat is a childhood favorite. Calling it a "sandwich" seems almost disingenuous, since it's basically dessert, yet it does consist of fillings (specifically, peanut butter and marshmallow fluff) between slices of bread, so it meets the definition. Turns out, it gets even better when you grill it, because the marshmallow and peanut butter meld together and turn into a molten candy-like goo. Yes, please.
Not sure which ingredients to use? Well, if you're looking for a peanut butter upgrade, we've conducted both traditional peanut butter and natural peanut butter taste tests, so feel free to give those a look-see. And, of course, you can't live without the marshmallow fluff. Although you've got options, fluffernutters are far from nutritious, so you may as well go with the classic Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme rather than trying to find a "healthy" option, because lol to that.