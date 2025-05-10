18 Sandwiches That Are So Much Better Toasted

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good, hot meal can cure a great many ills, and nowhere is this truer than with the humble sandwich. Toasted? Even better. Tons of problems feel more manageable once you put a grilled, pressed, pan-fried, or oven-warmed sandwich into the mix.

Happily, few things are easier than turning a regular sandwich into a toasted one. For one thing, there are many means of achieving the desired toasty effect. You can use a cast iron pan, panini press, or even an air fryer. (If you need a few low-cost tools, consider the Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, Hamilton Beach Panini Press, or Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven.)

For another, you can cook sandwiches several ways: grill the whole thing, throw it in an air fryer, cook the ingredients separately, or toast only the bread. Recipes abound, so you'll never run out of inspiration. Here are 18 toasted sandwiches to get you started today.