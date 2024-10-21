The Fact You Didn't Know About Panera's Sourdough Bread
Panera Bread is known for being one of the healthier chain restaurants on the block, but there's a lot that consumers don't know about this brand. For instance, did you know that the company has been using the same sourdough starter since it opened? Founded in 1987 as the St. Louis Bread Company, bread has been instrumental in building the business into a massive franchise with 2,204 locations across America, per the company's website. However, despite having to supply all of these locations, Panera stays true to its floury roots.
While the company publicly advertises that the sourdough starter it uses has been around since the late 1980s, not every Panera Bread location has a jar of it sitting in the back. This is because the bread dough used to make your favorite Panera sandwiches isn't made from scratch on-site. However, before you get out your pitchforks, it's important to know that most Panera locations use prepared dough that is brought to the stores daily and baked fresh.
That said, this appears to be changing at some locations, as purported Panera employees on Reddit have discussed their locations making the switch to frozen bread. This coincides with Panera closing two dough-making facilities in early 2024, one in Houston, Texas, and the other in Chandler, Arizona. Having already faced scrutiny after customers discovered that its beloved mac and cheese, which ranks well compared to other fast food chains' versions, comes frozen, it will be interesting to see how Panera fans perceive this move.
How Panera has used the same sourdough starter since 1987
If you're unfamiliar with sourdough starters, using the same one for nearly 40 years might seem strange. However, as long as they are properly maintained, they can last lifetimes. Once it's created, a sourdough starter can be sustained with flour and water, and topped up indefinitely as it's used. But then things get a bit philosophical, because, as it's used, a starter gradually gets replaced over time. So, is Panera's really the same starter as it was in 1987? That might be getting a little too deep.
In any case, it's important to remember that sourdough starters aren't stagnant and they adjust to different conditions; after all, they are technically alive. This means that age really isn't a significant factor, though specific characteristics of starters can be preserved by sustaining their original environments. All that to say, while the Panera sourdough starter has roots in its original incarnation, it's likely changed throughout the years due to replenishment and the multiple dough-making facilities it's been introduced to.
Still, Panera's commitment to maintaining its original starter is impressive, though it's far from the oldest in the world. According to an interview with La Cucina Italiana, Daniele Uditi, the chef at Pizzana pizzeria in Los Angeles, uses a 64-year-old starter from Naples, Italy, while Arianna Sikorski, founder of Taste My Culture, boasts one dating back to 1890s Alaska. Age might not make a big difference overall, but keeping something alive for that long is worth some appreciation.