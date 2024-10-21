The Fact You Didn't Know About Panera's Sourdough Bread

Panera Bread is known for being one of the healthier chain restaurants on the block, but there's a lot that consumers don't know about this brand. For instance, did you know that the company has been using the same sourdough starter since it opened? Founded in 1987 as the St. Louis Bread Company, bread has been instrumental in building the business into a massive franchise with 2,204 locations across America, per the company's website. However, despite having to supply all of these locations, Panera stays true to its floury roots.

While the company publicly advertises that the sourdough starter it uses has been around since the late 1980s, not every Panera Bread location has a jar of it sitting in the back. This is because the bread dough used to make your favorite Panera sandwiches isn't made from scratch on-site. However, before you get out your pitchforks, it's important to know that most Panera locations use prepared dough that is brought to the stores daily and baked fresh.

That said, this appears to be changing at some locations, as purported Panera employees on Reddit have discussed their locations making the switch to frozen bread. This coincides with Panera closing two dough-making facilities in early 2024, one in Houston, Texas, and the other in Chandler, Arizona. Having already faced scrutiny after customers discovered that its beloved mac and cheese, which ranks well compared to other fast food chains' versions, comes frozen, it will be interesting to see how Panera fans perceive this move.