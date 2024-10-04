Delaware's Signature Sandwich Makes Everyday Feel Like Thanksgiving
Sandwiches are simple as a concept, but every place in the United States does sandwiches a little differently. Each state has its best and worst of classic sandwiches, like fried fish sandwiches. Meanwhile, some states have their own unique variations of sandwiches, like Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls.
Some states even have their own specialty sandwich, like Delaware's signature Bobbie sandwich. Hailing from Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, a national sandwich chain founded in Delaware, the Bobbie consists of slow-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, homemade stuffing, and mayo. The sandwich is quite literally Thanksgiving dinner between two pieces of bread.
Sometimes known as "Thanksgiving on a roll" (via Delaware Online), the Bobbie sandwich is beloved by Delaware residents and has been highly popular at Capriotti's Sandwich Shop since its inception. For decades, the sandwich has been bringing Thanksgiving joy to hungry customers all year round. It was even once voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by AOL, a title which Capriotti's Sandwich Shop wears with great pride.
The Bobbie sandwich
The story behind Delaware's Bobbie sandwich is quite heartwarming. When Capriotti's Sandwich Shop first opened back in 1976, the founders wanted to re-create a sandwich their Aunt Bobbie used to make for them; the story goes that she would make the sandwich on the day after Thanksgiving using leftovers. The sandwich was named in her honor and the Bobbie sandwich was officially born.
Since 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has grown quite a bit, and so has the Bobbie sandwich. The sandwich can now be found in multiple locations all across the country, meaning anyone can get a taste of Delaware's signature sandwich without having to travel far. Meanwhile, the shop has also since developed a hot version of the Bobbie, complete with grilled turkey.
For those who want to try their hand at creating a Bobbie sandwich at home, the recipe is quite simple. Simply layer cranberry sauce, turkey stuffing, and slices of roast turkey in submarine sandwich bread of your choice. Be sure to add a coating of mayonnaise on both slices of bread for the full Bobbie sandwich experience.