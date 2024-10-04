Delaware's Signature Sandwich Makes Everyday Feel Like Thanksgiving

Sandwiches are simple as a concept, but every place in the United States does sandwiches a little differently. Each state has its best and worst of classic sandwiches, like fried fish sandwiches. Meanwhile, some states have their own unique variations of sandwiches, like Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls.

Some states even have their own specialty sandwich, like Delaware's signature Bobbie sandwich. Hailing from Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, a national sandwich chain founded in Delaware, the Bobbie consists of slow-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, homemade stuffing, and mayo. The sandwich is quite literally Thanksgiving dinner between two pieces of bread.

Sometimes known as "Thanksgiving on a roll" (via Delaware Online), the Bobbie sandwich is beloved by Delaware residents and has been highly popular at Capriotti's Sandwich Shop since its inception. For decades, the sandwich has been bringing Thanksgiving joy to hungry customers all year round. It was even once voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by AOL, a title which Capriotti's Sandwich Shop wears with great pride.