Why Subway's Bread Is Not Legally A Bread Product In Ireland

If you go to Subway and buy a sandwich using one of our genius ordering hacks, you'd assume that it will be served inside bread — but if you order that same sandwich in Ireland, that may not technically be the case. Sure, your ham or chicken teriyaki sandwich will probably look the same as in the United States, but legally speaking, Subway's bread is not counted as bread, at least according to Ireland's Supreme Court.

In 2020, Ireland's Supreme Court's five judges found that Subway bread could not be counted as bread under Irish tax law. The crux of the issue was the bread's sugar content: For something to qualify as bread under those laws, sugar or fat needs to comprise no more than 2% of the bread's flour (which is different that all-purpose four) in the dough. Subway's bread isn't even close, with a sugar content of around 10% in its regular white or whole wheat dough. The exact volume of sugar varies across bread types.

So, instead of being classified as bread, the Irish court determined that it fits into the "confectionary or fancy baked good" category, making Subway's bread closer to a cake — or realistically, something like brioche, a lightly sweet bread (which is different to challah). Unsurprisingly, Subway disputed the finding, issuing a widely-cited statement reiterating that its bread is, well, bread. "We have been baking fresh bread in our restaurants for more than three decades."