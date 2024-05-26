The Hands-Down Best Meatball Subs In The US, According To Reviews

Some of the best Italian-style subs come from small delis with seriously good ingredients, freshly baked bread, or old family recipes for meatballs and marinara. High-quality ingredients are crucial to a great sandwich, and in a meatball sub, it's unsurprising that juicy, flavorful meatballs are the stars of the show. Marinara sauce is a classic topping, although some shops switch it up with unique takes on tomato-based sauces. Cheeses like provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan, or Romano work well on meatball subs, and some restaurants even include multiple varieties all melted together perfectly.

Advertisement

A few chain restaurants also nail the meatball sub and make the dish easier to access for those who don't live near a major city. Customers especially like these because the ingredients and quality are typically consistent from shop to shop. If you're in a new city — or even a new state — you can count on one of these chains to deliver a good meatball sub every time.