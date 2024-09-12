This Flower Can Alter Your Tasting Experience, Here's How To Use It

While this flower sounds borderline scary to work with in the kitchen, it's possible to make approachable drinks and dishes with it. The most common use of Szechuan buttons is in cocktails, and it's been spotted on menus at places like The Chandelier Bar (in The Cosmopolitan hotel) in Las Vegas. Rather than giving the cocktail a flavor, the flower gives your mouth a cooling sensation that changes the experience of drinking the beverage while altering other flavors.

Advertisement

Often, bartenders will simply garnish a cocktail with the flower — that way you're in control of the experience and how much tingling occurs. This follows the cocktail tip of garnishing the drink with its ingredients. The flower can also blended into cocktails so each sip has an intense cooling sensation and effervescent mouthfeel. In cocktails, this tingling sensation pairs well with bright flavors like citrus and mint, or it can be used to heighten something spicy like ginger.

When it comes to food, the Szechuan button is an interesting element to incorporate into desserts, like sorbets, or anything with a fruity element to further elevate fresh flavors. The flower can be shredded and sprinkled atop salads or raw vegetable dishes as a surprising garnish. Instead of wasabi, dip sushi into soy sauce that has been infused with pieces of the flower. Dishes that take well to a spicy condiment or topping would be a good candidate for Szechuan button: Think pizza, noodles, and seafood dishes.

Advertisement